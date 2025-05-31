How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Gabriel Moreno and Luis García aim to stay hot at the plate as the Arizona Diamondbacks welcome the Washington Nationals to Chase Field on Saturday in a matchup of two evenly matched National League squads trying to claw their way back into contention.

The Nationals arrive in Phoenix at 27-30 on the year, sitting third in the NL East—nine games off the pace set by division-leading Philadelphia. Washington has played close to .500 ball on the road, posting a 14-16 record away from home, and enters Saturday’s tilt having claimed five victories in its last eight outings.

Arizona, also sporting a 27-30 record, trails the Dodgers by eight games in the NL West and currently holds the fourth spot in the division standings. Home-field advantage hasn’t been much of a factor for the D-backs this season, as they too are 14-16 at Chase Field. More concerning, though, is their recent form: Arizona has dropped eight of its last nine contests.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Local TV Channel: ARID, and MASN2

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

Date Saturday, May 31, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Among the few bright spots for the Diamondbacks has been Geraldo Perdomo, who’s swinging a steady bat with a .292 average to go along with 13 doubles, six homers, and 33 walks. Though his power numbers put him at 103rd league-wide in home runs, he ranks 13th in RBIs, a testament to his ability to deliver in clutch moments.

Corbin Carroll continues to lead the club in long balls with 16, placing him fifth in all of Major League Baseball. While his recent production has cooled, batting just .087 over his last five games, he remains a constant threat at the plate, evidenced by a recent home run and double during that stretch.

Josh Naylor enters Saturday on a tear, riding a seven-game hitting streak and holding the team’s top batting average at .295. Over his last 10 games, Naylor is hitting .244 and has flashed his versatility with an extra-base hit in each category and six RBIs to boot. Eugenio Suárez, meanwhile, has been the D-backs’ go-to run producer with a team-leading 41 RBIs.

Arizona will send Brandon Pfaadt to the hill for Saturday’s start. The right-hander has been solid this season with a 7-3 record and a 3.90 ERA across 11 outings. He’s coming off a start against the Cardinals on May 25 and has consistently given the D-backs quality innings throughout the year.

Washington Nationals team news

Washington counters with right-hander Michael Soroka, who has struggled to find consistency in 2025. He brings a 1-3 record and a bloated 5.61 ERA into Saturday’s matchup. In his most recent outing, Soroka gave up three runs over six innings in a losing effort. Overall, the Nationals have dropped four of the five games he’s started this season, and his road ERA sits at 5.52.

Offensively, rookie phenom James Wood has been a revelation for Washington. He leads the club in batting average (.288), home runs (15), and RBIs (42). His power production ranks sixth in the majors, while his RBI count is seventh overall. Wood has been red-hot lately, collecting hits in five straight games while batting .316 with three home runs and nine RBIs during that span.

Shortstop C.J. Abrams has also chipped in with a .279 average, eight home runs, and 11 doubles, showing flashes of the potential that made him a top prospect. Luis García has been a steady contributor as well, slashing .250 with five homers and 11 doubles. Nathaniel Lowe, though hitting just .224, has added eight long balls and nine doubles of his own.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals Series info

Game 2

Date Saturday, May 31, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dbacks) Brandon Pfaadt Starting Pitcher (Nationals) Mike Soroka TV Channel Fox Sports 1, ARID and MASN2 Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Datr Sunday, June 1, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dbacks) Corbin Burnes Starting Pitcher (Nationals) Mitchell Parker TV Channel ARID and MASN2 Livestream Fubo

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals head-to-head record