How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Arizona Diamondbacks are back in action at Chase Field on Saturday as they open a three-game weekend set against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. It’s a battle of big bats, with Eugenio Suárez leading the charge for Arizona and Nolan Arenado anchoring the Cardinals’ lineup.
St. Louis enters the series fresh off a gritty 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves just before the All-Star break, avoiding a series sweep. José Fermín launched his first homer of the season in that one and chipped in a pair of RBIs, while Willson Contreras added a double and drove in two more to help lift the Cards.
Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks also dodged a sweep with a convincing 5-1 win over the Angels last Sunday. Suárez played a key role, going 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. That RBI was his 78th of the year, tying him for third in the majors. His power display continues to impress—he leads Arizona with 31 home runs and ranks fourth in both homers and RBIs across MLB. The All-Star third baseman has now hit safely in two straight games, and over his last five outings, he's collected a pair of walks, three homers, and four RBIs despite hitting just .222.
How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: ARID and FDSMW
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Arizona Diamondbacks vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
|Date
|Saturday, July 19, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Chase Field
|Location
|Phoenix, Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks vs St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|19.07.25
|MLB
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|St.Louis Cardinals
|7 - 3
|25.05.25
|MLB
|St.Louis Cardinals
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|4 - 3
|24.05.25
|MLB
|St.Louis Cardinals
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|6 - 5
|24.05.25
|MLB
|St.Louis Cardinals
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|4 - 3
|24.04.24
|MLB
|St.Louis Cardinals
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|5 - 1