How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are back in action at Chase Field on Saturday as they open a three-game weekend set against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. It’s a battle of big bats, with Eugenio Suárez leading the charge for Arizona and Nolan Arenado anchoring the Cardinals’ lineup.

St. Louis enters the series fresh off a gritty 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves just before the All-Star break, avoiding a series sweep. José Fermín launched his first homer of the season in that one and chipped in a pair of RBIs, while Willson Contreras added a double and drove in two more to help lift the Cards.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks also dodged a sweep with a convincing 5-1 win over the Angels last Sunday. Suárez played a key role, going 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. That RBI was his 78th of the year, tying him for third in the majors. His power display continues to impress—he leads Arizona with 31 home runs and ranks fourth in both homers and RBIs across MLB. The All-Star third baseman has now hit safely in two straight games, and over his last five outings, he's collected a pair of walks, three homers, and four RBIs despite hitting just .222.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Saturday, July 19, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players

