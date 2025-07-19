+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are back in action at Chase Field on Saturday as they open a three-game weekend set against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. It’s a battle of big bats, with Eugenio Suárez leading the charge for Arizona and Nolan Arenado anchoring the Cardinals’ lineup.

St. Louis enters the series fresh off a gritty 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves just before the All-Star break, avoiding a series sweep. José Fermín launched his first homer of the season in that one and chipped in a pair of RBIs, while Willson Contreras added a double and drove in two more to help lift the Cards.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks also dodged a sweep with a convincing 5-1 win over the Angels last Sunday. Suárez played a key role, going 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. That RBI was his 78th of the year, tying him for third in the majors. His power display continues to impress—he leads Arizona with 31 home runs and ranks fourth in both homers and RBIs across MLB. The All-Star third baseman has now hit safely in two straight games, and over his last five outings, he's collected a pair of walks, three homers, and four RBIs despite hitting just .222.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs the St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: ARID and FDSMW
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Arizona Diamondbacks vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

DateSaturday, July 19, 2025
First-Pitch Time4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT
VenueChase Field
LocationPhoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Arizona Diamondbacks vs St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
19.07.25MLBArizona DiamondbacksSt.Louis Cardinals7 - 3
25.05.25MLBSt.Louis CardinalsArizona Diamondbacks4 - 3
24.05.25MLBSt.Louis CardinalsArizona Diamondbacks6 - 5
24.05.25MLBSt.Louis CardinalsArizona Diamondbacks4 - 3
24.04.24MLBSt.Louis CardinalsArizona Diamondbacks5 - 1
