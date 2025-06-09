How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners are set to open a new series Monday night at Chase Field, where they'll square off against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Heading into Sunday's action, the Mariners stood at 32-31 and were reeling from a five-game skid as they attempted to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks, sitting at 31-33, faced a similar predicament as they took on the Cincinnati Reds in the finale of a three-game set, hoping to halt a brief but tough slide of their own.

Arizona had surged earlier in the week, wrapping up a home series win over Washington and pulling off a three-game sweep in Atlanta, capped by an 11-10 slugfest. But the good vibes didn’t last long in Cincinnati, where they dropped back-to-back games by scores of 4-3 and 13-1.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Local TV Channel: ARID and ROOT Sports NW

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Seattle Mariners in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Monday, June 9, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

The Diamondbacks’ offense has leaned on Corbin Carroll, who leads the team with 18 home runs, fifth-most in the majors. He also sits 19th in RBIs. Geraldo Perdomo has been a steady contributor as well, batting .266 with 14 doubles, seven homers, and 35 walks. He ranks 105th in long balls and 15th in RBIs league-wide. Josh Naylor, meanwhile, paces the club with a .283 batting average.

Slugger Eugenio Suarez has delivered consistent power at the plate, leading Arizona with 18 home runs and 48 RBIs. He comes into this matchup with hits in two straight games and is batting .250 over his last five contests, with a double, two homers, and four RBIs.

Veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly is expected to toe the rubber for Arizona. The 36-year-old has been rock solid this season, sporting a 6-2 record, 3.43 ERA, and 0.99 WHIP across 13 starts (76 innings). In his most recent outing, Kelly dazzled, tossing seven scoreless frames of one-hit ball against the Braves in a 2-1 win.

Seattle Mariners team news

On the other side, Cal Raleigh continues to lead the Mariners’ offensive charge. The power-hitting catcher tops the team with 26 homers and 53 RBIs, numbers that rank first and sixth, respectively, in all of Major League Baseball. Raleigh enters this series riding a four-game hit streak and is red-hot at the plate, batting .350 with three homers and eight RBIs over his last five games.

Julio Rodríguez has chipped in with a .249 average, tallying six doubles, three triples, and 10 home runs, putting him 46th in homers and 59th in RBIs among all hitters. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a .280 batting average, while Jorge Polanco is contributing a .259 clip with 10 homers and seven doubles.

Seattle is set to hand the ball to right-hander Emerson Hancock, who has had an up-and-down campaign. The 26-year-old enters Monday night with a 2-2 record, a 5.19 ERA, and a 1.47 WHIP over 10 starts. However, he looked sharp in his last outing, allowing just one run over 5.2 innings against Baltimore, earning a no-decision.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners Series info

Game 2

Date Tuesday, June 10, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dbacks) Brandon Pfaadt Starting Pitcher (Mariners) Bryan Woo TV Channel ARID and ROOT Sports NW Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, June 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 3:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dbacks) Eduardo Rodríguez Starting Pitcher (Mariners) Bryce Miller TV Channel ARID and ROOT Sports NW Livestream Fubo

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners head-to-head record