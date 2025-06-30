How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will make their way to Chase Field on Monday for a divisional showdown against Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks, with both teams looking to shake off rough weekends.

San Francisco limps into Phoenix after dropping their Sunday finale to the White Sox, 5-2, sealing a series defeat with just one win in three tries. The loss marked the Giants’ fifth in their last six outings as they try to reverse their recent slide.

Arizona finds itself in a similar predicament. The Diamondbacks were swept at home by the Miami Marlins following a 6-4 defeat on Sunday, extending their losing streak to four games. They’ll now aim to regroup and stop the bleeding as this homestand continues.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Local TV Channel: ARID, NBCS-BA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Monday, June 30, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

On the other side, Geraldo Perdomo has quietly been a key contributor for the Diamondbacks, hitting .262 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 47 walks. He ranks 109th in homers but 11th in RBIs across the league. Josh Naylor leads Arizona in batting average (.304), while Eugenio Suárez has provided plenty of thunder with a team-best 25 home runs and 68 RBIs. Ketel Marte continues to be a model of consistency as well, slashing .305 with 17 long balls and 32 walks.

Ryne Nelson will get the nod for Arizona on Monday. The righty holds a 4-2 record with a 3.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 17 appearances this year. He’s been particularly effective against the Giants in his career, going 2-0 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts over seven matchups.

San Francisco Giants team news

Rafael Devers remains the power engine for the Giants, leading the club with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs. Among MLB hitters, those numbers rank him 19th in homers and seventh in runs driven in. Jung Hoo Lee has provided a versatile offensive spark, slashing .243 with 17 doubles, six triples, six homers and 29 walks. Heliot Ramos tops the team with a .278 batting average, while Wilmer Flores has chipped in 11 home runs and 27 walks, despite entering this matchup batting just .118 over his last five games.

Logan Webb will be tasked with halting San Francisco’s skid. The right-hander has been stellar this season, owning a 7-5 record with a 2.52 ERA and 120 strikeouts across 17 starts. He’s also fared well historically against Arizona, posting a 6-3 mark with a 2.31 ERA and 59 punchouts over 12 career outings.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record