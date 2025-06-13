How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Luis Arraez and the San Diego Padres will be looking to get back in the win column when they open a weekend set against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

The Padres enter the desert at 38-29 after dropping two of three to the Dodgers in their latest series. They’ve been treading water of late, splitting their last 10 games right down the middle. Meanwhile, Arizona is riding high. The Diamondbacks (34-34) just wrapped up a sweep of the Seattle Mariners, closing the series with a 5-2 win. They’ve plated at least five runs in each of their last three contests, piling up 23 total in that span as their bats begin to catch fire.

Carroll continues to lead the charge offensively for Arizona. The speedy outfielder has launched 19 home runs this season, tied for fifth in Major League Baseball, and has driven in 43 runs while hitting .260. He carries a four-game hitting streak into Friday’s opener and is batting .278 over his last five games with a pair of triples, a homer, two walks and four RBIs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ARID and SDPA

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Friday, June 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Geraldo Perdomo has been a steady contributor as well, hitting .264 with 15 doubles, seven long balls and 38 walks. His run production ranks him 13th across the league in RBIs. Josh Naylor enters the weekend swinging one of the hottest bats on the team. He’s hitting .302 on the season and is batting .450 over his last five contests with two doubles, a homer, two walks and six runs driven in. Veteran slugger Eugenio Suarez has provided the bulk of the power with a team-best 19 homers and 52 RBIs.

Ryne Nelson will get the ball for Arizona in Friday’s series opener. The right-hander is looking to bounce back from a rough outing in which he gave up seven runs across just three innings in a lopsided loss to Cincinnati.

San Diego Padres team news

San Diego, meanwhile, turns to right-hander Stephen Kolek, who’s been a pleasant surprise in the rotation. The 28-year-old owns a 3-1 record and a 3.00 ERA through seven starts this season. He was dominant his last time out, holding the Brewers scoreless over 5.2 innings. Kolek has been especially sharp away from home, going 2-0 with a sparkling 0.85 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in five road starts.

Offensively, Manny Machado has been the engine for San Diego, leading the team in both batting average (.320) and RBIs (39). His numbers slot him 53rd in home runs and 33rd in RBIs leaguewide. Fernando Tatis Jr. has been the club’s biggest home run threat with 13 on the year, which places him 21st in the majors. Luis Arraez continues to be a key piece in the lineup, hitting .278 with 15 doubles, three triples and three homers. Gavin Sheets has also contributed with a team-high 39 RBIs.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres Series info and probable pitchers

Game 2

Date Saturday, June 14 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dbacks) Zac Gallen Starting Pitcher (Padres) Ryan Bergert TV Channel FOX Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, June 15 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dbacks) Merrill Kelly Starting Pitcher (Padres) Nick Pivetta TV Channel ARID and SDPA Livestream Fubo

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record