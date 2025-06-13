+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Seattle Mariners v Arizona DiamondbacksGetty Images Sport
watch live on apple tv
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Luis Arraez and the San Diego Padres will be looking to get back in the win column when they open a weekend set against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Start a FuboTV subscription today
Find the best deals

The Padres enter the desert at 38-29 after dropping two of three to the Dodgers in their latest series. They’ve been treading water of late, splitting their last 10 games right down the middle. Meanwhile, Arizona is riding high. The Diamondbacks (34-34) just wrapped up a sweep of the Seattle Mariners, closing the series with a 5-2 win. They’ve plated at least five runs in each of their last three contests, piling up 23 total in that span as their bats begin to catch fire.

Carroll continues to lead the charge offensively for Arizona. The speedy outfielder has launched 19 home runs this season, tied for fifth in Major League Baseball, and has driven in 43 runs while hitting .260. He carries a four-game hitting streak into Friday’s opener and is batting .278 over his last five games with a pair of triples, a homer, two walks and four RBIs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: ARID and SDPA
Start a FuboTV subscription today
Find the best deals

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

DateFriday, June 13, 2025
First-Pitch Time9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
VenueChase Field
LocationPhoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Geraldo Perdomo has been a steady contributor as well, hitting .264 with 15 doubles, seven long balls and 38 walks. His run production ranks him 13th across the league in RBIs. Josh Naylor enters the weekend swinging one of the hottest bats on the team. He’s hitting .302 on the season and is batting .450 over his last five contests with two doubles, a homer, two walks and six runs driven in. Veteran slugger Eugenio Suarez has provided the bulk of the power with a team-best 19 homers and 52 RBIs.

Ryne Nelson will get the ball for Arizona in Friday’s series opener. The right-hander is looking to bounce back from a rough outing in which he gave up seven runs across just three innings in a lopsided loss to Cincinnati.

San Diego Padres team news

San Diego, meanwhile, turns to right-hander Stephen Kolek, who’s been a pleasant surprise in the rotation. The 28-year-old owns a 3-1 record and a 3.00 ERA through seven starts this season. He was dominant his last time out, holding the Brewers scoreless over 5.2 innings. Kolek has been especially sharp away from home, going 2-0 with a sparkling 0.85 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in five road starts.

Offensively, Manny Machado has been the engine for San Diego, leading the team in both batting average (.320) and RBIs (39). His numbers slot him 53rd in home runs and 33rd in RBIs leaguewide. Fernando Tatis Jr. has been the club’s biggest home run threat with 13 on the year, which places him 21st in the majors. Luis Arraez continues to be a key piece in the lineup, hitting .278 with 15 doubles, three triples and three homers. Gavin Sheets has also contributed with a team-high 39 RBIs.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres Series info and probable pitchers

Game 2

DateSaturday, June 14
First-Pitch Time7:15 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Dbacks)Zac Gallen
Starting Pitcher (Padres)Ryan Bergert
TV ChannelFOX
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateSunday, June 15
First-Pitch Time4:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Dbacks)Merrill Kelly
Starting Pitcher (Padres)Nick Pivetta
TV ChannelARID and SDPA
LivestreamFubo

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
24.03.25STArizona DiamondbacksSan Diego Padres5 – 5
17.03.25STSan Diego PadresArizona Diamondbacks4 – 5
30.09.24MLBArizona DiamondbacksSan Diego Padres11 – 2
29.09.24MLBArizona DiamondbacksSan Diego Padres0 – 5
28.09.24MLBArizona DiamondbacksSan Diego Padres3 – 5
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta