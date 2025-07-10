How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks (45-47) and San Diego Padres (49-42) are set to wrap up their four-game NL West clash on Thursday, with both teams looking to gain an edge in the standings. Arizona took the opener on Monday with a 6-3 victory, but San Diego answered back on Tuesday in a pitching duel, edging out the D-backs 1-0 thanks to a solo homer.

Arizona finds itself stuck in fourth in the division, battling to stay relevant in the playoff picture. They’re safely ahead of the Rockies—who are buried 24 games behind them—but face an uphill climb to gain ground on the top three. The Dodgers lead the pack, sitting 10.5 games clear, while the Padres, currently in third, are 4.5 ahead of the D-backs. Tuesday’s loss was a tough one for Arizona’s bats, managing just three hits in the shutout.

Meanwhile, the Padres are eyeing October baseball, hanging just a game out of the final Wild Card spot. They’re nipping at the heels of the Giants in the NL West standings and will get more cracks at them later. For now, all focus is on closing out strong against Arizona after splitting the first two games. Luis Arraez played hero Tuesday, launching his fifth homer of the season for the game’s only run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: SDPA, ARID

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

Date Thursday, July 10, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue PETCO Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

San Diego Padres team news

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record