How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Arizona Diamondbacks (45-47) and San Diego Padres (49-42) are set to wrap up their four-game NL West clash on Thursday, with both teams looking to gain an edge in the standings. Arizona took the opener on Monday with a 6-3 victory, but San Diego answered back on Tuesday in a pitching duel, edging out the D-backs 1-0 thanks to a solo homer.
Arizona finds itself stuck in fourth in the division, battling to stay relevant in the playoff picture. They’re safely ahead of the Rockies—who are buried 24 games behind them—but face an uphill climb to gain ground on the top three. The Dodgers lead the pack, sitting 10.5 games clear, while the Padres, currently in third, are 4.5 ahead of the D-backs. Tuesday’s loss was a tough one for Arizona’s bats, managing just three hits in the shutout.
Meanwhile, the Padres are eyeing October baseball, hanging just a game out of the final Wild Card spot. They’re nipping at the heels of the Giants in the NL West standings and will get more cracks at them later. For now, all focus is on closing out strong against Arizona after splitting the first two games. Luis Arraez played hero Tuesday, launching his fifth homer of the season for the game’s only run.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game
- National TV: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: SDPA, ARID
- Streaming service: Fubo

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time
The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.
|Date
|Thursday, July 10, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|PETCO Park
|Location
|San Diego, California
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
San Diego Padres team news
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Score
|07/10/2025
|San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|2–8
|07/09/2025
|San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1–0
|07/08/2025
|San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|3–6
|06/16/2025
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres
|2–8
|06/15/2025
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres
|8–7