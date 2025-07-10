+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks (45-47) and San Diego Padres (49-42) are set to wrap up their four-game NL West clash on Thursday, with both teams looking to gain an edge in the standings. Arizona took the opener on Monday with a 6-3 victory, but San Diego answered back on Tuesday in a pitching duel, edging out the D-backs 1-0 thanks to a solo homer.

Arizona finds itself stuck in fourth in the division, battling to stay relevant in the playoff picture. They’re safely ahead of the Rockies—who are buried 24 games behind them—but face an uphill climb to gain ground on the top three. The Dodgers lead the pack, sitting 10.5 games clear, while the Padres, currently in third, are 4.5 ahead of the D-backs. Tuesday’s loss was a tough one for Arizona’s bats, managing just three hits in the shutout.

Meanwhile, the Padres are eyeing October baseball, hanging just a game out of the final Wild Card spot. They’re nipping at the heels of the Giants in the NL West standings and will get more cracks at them later. For now, all focus is on closing out strong against Arizona after splitting the first two games. Luis Arraez played hero Tuesday, launching his fifth homer of the season for the game’s only run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: SDPA, ARID
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

DateThursday, July 10, 2025
First-Pitch Time9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
VenuePETCO Park
LocationSan Diego, California

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record

DateMatchScore
07/10/2025San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks2–8
07/09/2025San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks1–0
07/08/2025San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks3–6
06/16/2025Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres2–8
06/15/2025Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres8–7
