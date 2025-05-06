How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks return home to Chase Field on Tuesday to open a three-game series against the New York Mets, with Geraldo Perdomo and Pete Alonso highlighting a matchup between two teams trending in different directions.

The Mets roll into Phoenix on the heels of a rough stretch, having failed to win any of their last three series. After splitting four games with the Nationals, New York stumbled through back-to-back series losses against Arizona and St. Louis. Most recently, they were swept in a Sunday doubleheader by the Cardinals, falling 6-5 and 5-4, extending a frustrating run of missed opportunities.

Arizona, meanwhile, avoided a sweep in Philadelphia with a wild 11-9 extra-inning win on Sunday. Despite that victory, the D-backs have found consistency elusive, winning just six of their last 13 and dropping four of their last five series.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

Local TV Channel: ARID and SNY

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the New York Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Tuesday, May 6, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Geraldo Perdomo has emerged as the D-backs’ most productive run producer. The switch-hitting infielder has driven in 29 runs while batting .293 with five homers. His RBI total ranks seventh in the majors, while his home run count places him 59th. Perdomo enters Tuesday riding a modest two-game hitting streak and is hitting .444 over his last five games, with two doubles, a homer, and five RBIs.

Corbin Carroll continues to swing with power, leading the team with 10 home runs, tied for fourth in the league, and ranking eighth in RBIs. He brings a two-game hitting streak into the series, slashing .273 with a homer and four RBIs over his last five appearances. Josh Naylor has quietly put together a strong season at the plate, leading the club with a .310 batting average and collecting hits in two straight. Eugenio Suarez has also gone deep 10 times this season, tying Carroll for the team lead.

Zac Gallen is slated to take the hill for Arizona. The 29-year-old righty has had a shaky start to the year, entering with a 2-4 record, 4.93 ERA, and 1.30 WHIP over 38.1 innings. However, Gallen seemed to regain his footing in his last outing, ironically against the Mets, when he limited them to just one earned run across six strong innings in a 4-2 win.

New York Mets team news

The Mets will counter with left-hander David Peterson, who’s been quietly effective this season. He owns a 2-1 mark with a sharp 3.06 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through six starts. In his previous outing, also against the Diamondbacks, Peterson held Arizona to one run over five innings in an 8-3 Mets victory.

Pete Alonso continues to power the Mets’ offense. The slugger leads the team in all three major offensive categories: nine homers, 33 RBIs, and a .349 batting average. Alonso enters Tuesday riding a five-game hit streak and is batting .381 with two long balls and five RBIs over that span.

Juan Soto has provided solid support, batting .258 with nine doubles, five home runs, and a team-high 27 walks. Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo have each gone yard seven times this season, though Nimmo has struggled for average, hitting just .217.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets Series info

Game 3

Date Wednesday, May 7 First-Pitch Time 3:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dbacks) Merrill Kelly Starting Pitcher (Mets) Kodai Senga TV Channel ARID and SNY Livestream Fubo

Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets head-to-head record