How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks, both sitting at 7-6, will clash Friday at Chase Field as they each look to climb above .500 in the early stages of the season.
Milwaukee had its three-game win streak halted on Thursday in a 7-2 defeat to Colorado. The Brewers were chasing from the get-go after surrendering a leadoff homer and never regained the lead. They briefly tied things up in the eighth, but reliever Joel Payamps was shelled in the bottom half of the inning, allowing five earned runs on three hits in just two-thirds of an inning.
Meanwhile, Arizona comes in riding momentum following a dominant 9-0 win over the Orioles. The Diamondbacks' offense exploded for 14 hits and four home runs in the blowout. Designated hitter Josh Naylor fueled the effort with three RBIs, while five different players drove in at least one run.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. the Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
Date
Friday, April 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time
9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
Venue
Chase Field
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Arizona counters with Eduardo Rodriguez, who is set for his third start of the season. The left-hander has struggled out of the gate, posting a 6.10 ERA, though he's struck out 14 batters in just over 10 innings. In his last outing against Washington, he gave up four runs over five innings despite notching 12 strikeouts.
Offensively, the D-backs are led by Naylor, who’s batting .340 with five doubles and a team-high three stolen bases. Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suarez have both gone deep five times, with Carroll driving in eight runs and Suarez adding 11 RBIs despite a team-worst 15 strikeouts. Geraldo Perdomo has been a steady presence as well, leading the club with 13 RBIs.
Milwaukee Brewers team news
Rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio continues to shine for Milwaukee, leading the team with 18 hits, six doubles, four homers, and 16 RBIs, despite also racking up 17 strikeouts. Brice Turang and Sal Frelick have chipped in with 16 hits apiece, while Christian Yelich and Turang each have three stolen bases.
Jose Quintana will make his season debut on the mound for the Brewers, as the veteran righty steps in with Milwaukee dealing with injuries in the rotation.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Series info
Game 1
Date
Friday, April 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time
9:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks)
Eduardo Rodríguez
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
Elvin Rodriguez
TV Channel
ARID and FDSWI
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Saturday, April 12, 2025
First-Pitch Time
8:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks)
Corbin Burnes
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
Chad Patrick
TV Channel
ARID and FDSWI
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Sunday, April 13, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks)
Zac Gallen
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
Freddy Peralta
TV Channel
ARID and FDSWI
Livestream
|Fubo
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
22.03.25
ST
Milwaukee Brewers
Arizona Diamondbacks
9-16
27.02.25
ST
Arizona Diamondbacks
Milwaukee Brewers
7-1
22.09.24
MLB
Milwaukee Brewers
Arizona Diamondbacks
10-9
22.09.24
MLB
Milwaukee Brewers
Arizona Diamondbacks
0-5
21.09.24
MLB
Milwaukee Brewers
Arizona Diamondbacks
4-7