Baltimore Orioles v Arizona DiamondbacksGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks vs the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks, both sitting at 7-6, will clash Friday at Chase Field as they each look to climb above .500 in the early stages of the season.

Milwaukee had its three-game win streak halted on Thursday in a 7-2 defeat to Colorado. The Brewers were chasing from the get-go after surrendering a leadoff homer and never regained the lead. They briefly tied things up in the eighth, but reliever Joel Payamps was shelled in the bottom half of the inning, allowing five earned runs on three hits in just two-thirds of an inning.

Meanwhile, Arizona comes in riding momentum following a dominant 9-0 win over the Orioles. The Diamondbacks' offense exploded for 14 hits and four home runs in the blowout. Designated hitter Josh Naylor fueled the effort with three RBIs, while five different players drove in at least one run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. the Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: ARID and FDSWI
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date

Friday, April 11, 2025

First-Pitch Time

9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT

Venue

Chase Field

Location

Phoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Arizona counters with Eduardo Rodriguez, who is set for his third start of the season. The left-hander has struggled out of the gate, posting a 6.10 ERA, though he's struck out 14 batters in just over 10 innings. In his last outing against Washington, he gave up four runs over five innings despite notching 12 strikeouts.

Offensively, the D-backs are led by Naylor, who’s batting .340 with five doubles and a team-high three stolen bases. Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suarez have both gone deep five times, with Carroll driving in eight runs and Suarez adding 11 RBIs despite a team-worst 15 strikeouts. Geraldo Perdomo has been a steady presence as well, leading the club with 13 RBIs.

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio continues to shine for Milwaukee, leading the team with 18 hits, six doubles, four homers, and 16 RBIs, despite also racking up 17 strikeouts. Brice Turang and Sal Frelick have chipped in with 16 hits apiece, while Christian Yelich and Turang each have three stolen bases.

Jose Quintana will make his season debut on the mound for the Brewers, as the veteran righty steps in with Milwaukee dealing with injuries in the rotation.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Series info

Game 1

Date

Friday, April 11, 2025

First-Pitch Time

9:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks)

Eduardo Rodríguez

Starting Pitcher (Brewers)

Elvin Rodriguez

TV Channel

ARID and FDSWI

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Saturday, April 12, 2025

First-Pitch Time

8:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks)

Corbin Burnes

Starting Pitcher (Brewers)

Chad Patrick

TV Channel

ARID and FDSWI

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Sunday, April 13, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks)

Zac Gallen

Starting Pitcher (Brewers)

Freddy Peralta

TV Channel

ARID and FDSWI

Livestream

Fubo

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

22.03.25

ST

Milwaukee Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks

9-16

27.02.25

ST

Arizona Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers

7-1

22.09.24

MLB

Milwaukee Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks

10-9

22.09.24

MLB

Milwaukee Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks

0-5

21.09.24

MLB

Milwaukee Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks

4-7

