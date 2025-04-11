How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks vs the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks, both sitting at 7-6, will clash Friday at Chase Field as they each look to climb above .500 in the early stages of the season.

Milwaukee had its three-game win streak halted on Thursday in a 7-2 defeat to Colorado. The Brewers were chasing from the get-go after surrendering a leadoff homer and never regained the lead. They briefly tied things up in the eighth, but reliever Joel Payamps was shelled in the bottom half of the inning, allowing five earned runs on three hits in just two-thirds of an inning.

Meanwhile, Arizona comes in riding momentum following a dominant 9-0 win over the Orioles. The Diamondbacks' offense exploded for 14 hits and four home runs in the blowout. Designated hitter Josh Naylor fueled the effort with three RBIs, while five different players drove in at least one run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. the Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

Local TV Channel: ARID and FDSWI

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Arizona counters with Eduardo Rodriguez, who is set for his third start of the season. The left-hander has struggled out of the gate, posting a 6.10 ERA, though he's struck out 14 batters in just over 10 innings. In his last outing against Washington, he gave up four runs over five innings despite notching 12 strikeouts.

Offensively, the D-backs are led by Naylor, who’s batting .340 with five doubles and a team-high three stolen bases. Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suarez have both gone deep five times, with Carroll driving in eight runs and Suarez adding 11 RBIs despite a team-worst 15 strikeouts. Geraldo Perdomo has been a steady presence as well, leading the club with 13 RBIs.

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio continues to shine for Milwaukee, leading the team with 18 hits, six doubles, four homers, and 16 RBIs, despite also racking up 17 strikeouts. Brice Turang and Sal Frelick have chipped in with 16 hits apiece, while Christian Yelich and Turang each have three stolen bases.

Jose Quintana will make his season debut on the mound for the Brewers, as the veteran righty steps in with Milwaukee dealing with injuries in the rotation.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Series info

Game 1

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks) Eduardo Rodríguez Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Elvin Rodriguez TV Channel ARID and FDSWI Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Saturday, April 12, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks) Corbin Burnes Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Chad Patrick TV Channel ARID and FDSWI Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, April 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks) Zac Gallen Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Freddy Peralta TV Channel ARID and FDSWI Livestream Fubo

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record