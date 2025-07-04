How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the hill Friday night at Chase Field as the Arizona Diamondbacks host Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals in what promises to be a closely contested interleague matchup.
Kansas City comes into the desert with a bit of momentum after splitting their recent road series with the Seattle Mariners. Following a narrow 3-2 loss in Game 2, the Royals flipped the script in the finale, pulling out a gritty 3-2 win to avoid dropping the set.
The Diamondbacks also saw mixed results in their most recent series, a four-game home stand against the San Francisco Giants. Arizona jumped out to a promising start by taking the first two matchups, but couldn’t seal the sweep, dropping the final two games to split the series.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs the Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: ARID and FDSKC
- Streaming service: Fubo
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Kansas City Royals in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
|Date
|Friday, July 4, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Chase Field
|Location
|Phoenix, Arizona
Streaming the game with a VPN
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Kansas City Royals team news
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals Series info
Game 2
|Date
|Saturday, July 5, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|4:10 p.m. ET
|Starting Pitcher (Reds)
|Ryne Nelson
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|Michael Wacha
|TV Channel
|ARID and FDSKC
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Sunday, July 6, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|4:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Reds)
|Zac Gallen
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|Michael Lorenzen
|TV Channel
|ARID and FDSKC
|Livestream
|Fubo
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|18.03.25
|ST
|Kansas City Royals
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|12 – 1
|12.03.25
|ST
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Kansas City Royals
|3 – 2
|01.03.25
|ST
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Kansas City Royals
|6 – 1
|25.07.24
|MLB
|Kansas City Royals
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|6 – 8
|24.07.24
|MLB
|Kansas City Royals
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|2 – 6