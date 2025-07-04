How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the hill Friday night at Chase Field as the Arizona Diamondbacks host Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals in what promises to be a closely contested interleague matchup.

Kansas City comes into the desert with a bit of momentum after splitting their recent road series with the Seattle Mariners. Following a narrow 3-2 loss in Game 2, the Royals flipped the script in the finale, pulling out a gritty 3-2 win to avoid dropping the set.

The Diamondbacks also saw mixed results in their most recent series, a four-game home stand against the San Francisco Giants. Arizona jumped out to a promising start by taking the first two matchups, but couldn’t seal the sweep, dropping the final two games to split the series.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: ARID and FDSKC

Streaming service: Fubo

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Kansas City Royals in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Friday, July 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals Series info

Game 2

Date Saturday, July 5, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 p.m. ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Ryne Nelson Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Michael Wacha TV Channel ARID and FDSKC Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, July 6, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Zac Gallen Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Michael Lorenzen TV Channel ARID and FDSKC Livestream Fubo

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record