Seattle Mariners v Arizona DiamondbacksGetty Images Sport
Stream Diamondbacks coverageStream FanDuel Kansas City
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the hill Friday night at Chase Field as the Arizona Diamondbacks host Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals in what promises to be a closely contested interleague matchup.

Kansas City comes into the desert with a bit of momentum after splitting their recent road series with the Seattle Mariners. Following a narrow 3-2 loss in Game 2, the Royals flipped the script in the finale, pulling out a gritty 3-2 win to avoid dropping the set.

The Diamondbacks also saw mixed results in their most recent series, a four-game home stand against the San Francisco Giants. Arizona jumped out to a promising start by taking the first two matchups, but couldn’t seal the sweep, dropping the final two games to split the series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs the Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: ARID and FDSKC
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Kansas City Royals in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

DateFriday, July 4, 2025
First-Pitch Time9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
VenueChase Field
LocationPhoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Kansas City Royals team news

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals Series info

Game 2

DateSaturday, July 5, 2025
First-Pitch Time4:10 p.m. ET
Starting Pitcher (Reds)Ryne Nelson
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)Michael Wacha
TV ChannelARID and FDSKC
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateSunday, July 6, 2025
First-Pitch Time4:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Reds)Zac Gallen
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)Michael Lorenzen
TV ChannelARID and FDSKC
LivestreamFubo

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
18.03.25STKansas City RoyalsArizona Diamondbacks12 – 1
12.03.25STArizona DiamondbacksKansas City Royals3 – 2
01.03.25STArizona DiamondbacksKansas City Royals6 – 1
25.07.24MLBKansas City RoyalsArizona Diamondbacks6 – 8
24.07.24MLBKansas City RoyalsArizona Diamondbacks2 – 6
