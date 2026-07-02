World Cup - Final Stage Miami Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Cabo Verde will kick-off at Jul 3, 2026, 6:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

The TV channel and live stream options for Argentina vs Cabo Verde in the United States are listed below.

Argentina face Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium in a 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout fixture that pits the defending champions against one of the tournament's most remarkable stories.

Lionel Scaloni's side arrived in Miami having swept through Group J without dropping a point, beating Algeria, Austria, and Jordan in succession. Messi came off the bench to settle the Jordan game with a late free kick, and his presence in the Golden Boot race only adds another layer of intrigue to Argentina's campaign.

Scaloni himself is expected to continue beyond this tournament. Reports indicate the Argentina coach has verbally agreed a new deal that would keep him in charge through to 2031, a sign of the stability that has underpinned the Albiceleste's dominance in recent years.

Cabo Verde's journey to this stage has been built on discipline and resilience. Bubista's side drew all three of their Group H matches, holding Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia without conceding a single goal in two of those games. For a nation making their World Cup debut, that record is extraordinary.

The Blue Sharks arrive in Miami without the pressure of expectation. That freedom has served them well so far, and they showed against Spain that they are capable of stifling far more experienced opponents.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Argentina vs Cabo Verde with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Argentina are managed by Lionel Scaloni, who has guided the Albiceleste through a flawless group stage. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cabo Verde head coach Bubista has similarly not confirmed his projected XI, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the Blue Sharks. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Argentina arrive in the knockout rounds with five wins from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding none in their three World Cup group games. They beat Jordan 3-1 in their most recent outing, with Messi coming off the bench to score the decisive free kick. Earlier in the group stage, they defeated Austria 2-0 and Algeria 3-0, while pre-tournament friendlies against Iceland and Honduras both ended in comfortable victories. Argentina have not lost in any of their last five matches.

Cabo Verde's last five results tell a different story. Bubista's side drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia in their most recent group game, following a 2-2 draw with Uruguay and a goalless stalemate against Spain. Before the tournament, they won both of their friendlies, beating Bermuda 3-0 and Serbia 3-0. Across those five matches, Cabo Verde recorded two wins and three draws, with no defeats.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Argentina and Cabo Verde are recorded in the available data. This fixture will be the first encounter between the two nations.

Standings

Argentina finished top of Group J, while Cabo Verde qualified from Group H in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Cabo Verde today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: