How to watch today's Angola vs Argentina friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Angola will host Argentina in an international friendly match as the reigning World Cup champions prepare for their final game of 2025.

This fixture offers Angola a valuable opportunity to test themselves against a top-tier opponent ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, while Argentina will use the match to fine-tune their squad and tactics.

With Lionel Messi leading the team as captain, Argentina is expected to dominate possession and create numerous scoring chances.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Angola vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TyC Sports, DirecTV and Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Angola vs Argentina kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio 11 de Novembro on Friday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Angola team news

Angola comes into this friendly without any notable injury or suspension issues.

The squad includes key players such as Gelson Dala and Mabululu upfront, alongside European-based talents Clinton Mata, Kialonda Gaspar, Randy Nteka, Zito Luvumbo, M’Bala Nzola, and Rui Modesto, who strengthen the team across the pitch.

Argentina team news

Coach Lionel Scaloni has added several fresh names to his squad. Kevin Mac Allister is joined by Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendía, who will also link up with the national team for this fixture.

However, Scaloni will have to make do without several key players. Enzo Fernández has confirmed he will not be joining the squad, while Atlético Madrid trio Julián Álvarez, Giuliano Simeone, and Nahuel Molina are all unavailable. The three were unable to complete the necessary yellow fever vaccination procedures required for travel to Angola, ruling them out of contention for the match.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ANG Last match ARG 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Argentina 2 - 0 Angola 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links