How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The 2025 MLB season rolls on this Friday, July 11, with an intriguing interleague clash on deck as the Arizona Diamondbacks head to Angel Stadium to battle the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.
Both clubs were in action Thursday night, wrapping up four-game sets — Arizona against the Padres in San Diego and the Angels at home versus the Rangers. The D-backs, who entered the finale at 46-47, were eyeing a series win after sandwiching a 1-0 loss between a pair of impressive victories (6-3 and 8-2) at Petco Park. Overall, they’ve split their last 10 games and posted a modest .212/.316/.425 slash line in July. What’s kept them afloat has been a rock-solid bullpen, boasting a stingy 2.10 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and .219 opponent batting average so far this month.
On the other side, the Angels came into Thursday’s series finale at 45-47, also trying to seal a series win over Texas. They were blown out 13-1 in one game, but bounced back with tight victories (6-5 and 11-8) to stay afloat in a crowded AL West. However, inconsistency has plagued the Halos — they’re 4-6 over their last 10 and their bullpen has been leaky, carrying a bloated 5.08 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in July, with opponents hitting .254 against them.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Angels and the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: FDSW, ARID
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles Angels vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time
The Angels will take on the Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
|Date
|Friday, July 11, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT
|Venue
|Angel Stadium
|Location
|Anaheim, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Los Angeles Angels vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players
Los Angeles Angels team news
Tyler Anderson will take the ball for L.A., hoping to find some rhythm in what’s been a rollercoaster campaign. The 35-year-old southpaw is just 2-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 18 starts (96.2 IP) this year. He's struggled to string together quality outings, evident in his recent five-start stretch where he’s posted a 4.73 ERA and 5.00 FIP over 26.2 innings.
Anderson does have experience against the Diamondbacks — going 6-4 with a 4.27 ERA across 17 career starts and two relief appearances. However, current Arizona hitters have seen him well, hitting .270 (27-for-100) with nine doubles and five long balls.
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Ryne Nelson gets the nod for Arizona, and he’s quietly been one of their steadiest arms. The 27-year-old enters with a 5-2 record, a sharp 3.39 ERA, and a sparkling 0.98 WHIP over 74.1 innings split between nine starts and 10 relief outings.
He’s been lights-out lately — 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 2.91 FIP across his last five appearances (29.1 IP). Nelson also found success the last time he faced the Angels back in 2023, tossing 7.1 innings of one-run ball while allowing just three hits.
Los Angeles Angels vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Score
|03/18/2025
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Angels
|5–11
|06/14/2024
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Angels
|11–1
|06/13/2024
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Angels
|3–8
|06/12/2024
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Angels
|9–4
|03/18/2024
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Angels
|2–0