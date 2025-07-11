How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The 2025 MLB season rolls on this Friday, July 11, with an intriguing interleague clash on deck as the Arizona Diamondbacks head to Angel Stadium to battle the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

Both clubs were in action Thursday night, wrapping up four-game sets — Arizona against the Padres in San Diego and the Angels at home versus the Rangers. The D-backs, who entered the finale at 46-47, were eyeing a series win after sandwiching a 1-0 loss between a pair of impressive victories (6-3 and 8-2) at Petco Park. Overall, they’ve split their last 10 games and posted a modest .212/.316/.425 slash line in July. What’s kept them afloat has been a rock-solid bullpen, boasting a stingy 2.10 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and .219 opponent batting average so far this month.

On the other side, the Angels came into Thursday’s series finale at 45-47, also trying to seal a series win over Texas. They were blown out 13-1 in one game, but bounced back with tight victories (6-5 and 11-8) to stay afloat in a crowded AL West. However, inconsistency has plagued the Halos — they’re 4-6 over their last 10 and their bullpen has been leaky, carrying a bloated 5.08 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in July, with opponents hitting .254 against them.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSW, ARID

Los Angeles Angels vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The Angels will take on the Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Date Friday, July 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT Venue Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Angels team news

Tyler Anderson will take the ball for L.A., hoping to find some rhythm in what’s been a rollercoaster campaign. The 35-year-old southpaw is just 2-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 18 starts (96.2 IP) this year. He's struggled to string together quality outings, evident in his recent five-start stretch where he’s posted a 4.73 ERA and 5.00 FIP over 26.2 innings.

Anderson does have experience against the Diamondbacks — going 6-4 with a 4.27 ERA across 17 career starts and two relief appearances. However, current Arizona hitters have seen him well, hitting .270 (27-for-100) with nine doubles and five long balls.

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Ryne Nelson gets the nod for Arizona, and he’s quietly been one of their steadiest arms. The 27-year-old enters with a 5-2 record, a sharp 3.39 ERA, and a sparkling 0.98 WHIP over 74.1 innings split between nine starts and 10 relief outings.

He’s been lights-out lately — 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 2.91 FIP across his last five appearances (29.1 IP). Nelson also found success the last time he faced the Angels back in 2023, tossing 7.1 innings of one-run ball while allowing just three hits.

Los Angeles Angels vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record