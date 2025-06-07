+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
NWSL
Watch live on ion (via fubo)
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Angel City vs Chicago Stars NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City FC and Chicago Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angel City will host Chicago Stars up next in the NWSL at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

With 14 points in the bag, Angel City are seventh in the standings. They are not enjoying a great season but will be confident of points against a struggling Chicago.

Chicago Stars have only managed to win once in their 10 league outings so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Angel City FC vs Chicago Stars online - TV channels & live streams

ionWatch here
TubiWatch here

The match will be shown live on ion and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Angel City FC vs Chicago Stars kick-off time

NWSL - NWSL

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Angel City FC team news

For the upcoming Angel City FC match, the club has not reported any major new injuries or suspensions leading up to the fixture. Both teams are expected to have their regular squads available for selection, with no updates on key absences.

Chicago Stars team news

The visitors have a fully fit squad available for selection. Any late fitness tests or lineup changes will likely be confirmed closer to kickoff, but as of now, Chicago Stars are set to field close to full-strength lineups.

Form

ANG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CST
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ANG

Last 5 matches

CST

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

