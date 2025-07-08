How to watch American Century Championship: TV schedule, live stream, channel, field and prize money for celebrity golf event

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 American Century Championship celebrity golf event.

The scenic Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course is once again teeing up for the 36th edition of the American Century Championship, taking place July 9–13, 2025.

Last year, Mardy Fish delivered a stellar showing, carding a sizzling 26-point round in the modified Stableford format to clinch his second title with 83 points, just one shy of Billy Joe Tolliver's 2010 record.

Now, Fish is back to defend his crown against a star-studded field that includes Steph Curry, Travis and Jason Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, Grant Hill, Charles Barkley, and Josh Allen. A total of 90 athletes and celebrities are set to compete, promising another must-watch showdown at the lake.

Here’s how you can tune in and catch the action from this fan-favorite celebrity golf showdown!

2025 American Century Championship: Celebrity golf event Information

When Friday to Sunday, July 11–13, 2025 Where Edgewood Tahoe Resort (Lake Tahoe, Nevada, USA) Prize Pool $750,000 ($150,000 for winner)

Golf's spotlight turns to 2025 The American Century Championship this week, teeing off on Friday, July 11 and wrapping up on Sunday, July 13.

The event unfolds at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, on the shore of Lake Tahoe in Nevada, USA.

How to watch 2025 American Century Championship Celebrity Golf on TV and online

TV Channel: Golf Channel, NBC

Golf Channel, NBC Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), Peacock

Catch all the action from the American Century Championship live on Golf Channel and NBC, with streaming options available on Peacock and Fubo. Want to tune in without paying up front? Fubo's offering a free trial, making it easy to follow the star-studded swings from Lake Tahoe.

Check out the full TV schedule below:

Date Time (ET) Channel Livestream Friday, July 11 4–6 pm (Live) — Peacock Friday, July 11 8-10 p.m. (Tape) Golf Channel Fubo Saturday, July 12 2:30–6:00 p.m. (Live) NBC Peacock Sunday, July 13 2:30–6:00 p.m. (Live) NBC Peacock

American Century Championship field

Fan favorites are once again hitting the fairways at the American Century Championship, with familiar names like Steph Curry, Charles Barkley, Travis and Jason Kelce, Tony Romo, Miles Teller, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Brian Baumgartner, Alfonso Ribeiro, and Ray Romano all returning for another crack at glory. Tournament ironmen Jim McMahon and Jack Wagner are also back for their record 36th consecutive appearance—having suited up every single year since the ACC’s inception.

The roster is packed with past champions too, including Mardy Fish (2020, 2024), Steph Curry (2023), Tony Romo (2018, 2019, 2022), Vinny Del Negro (2021), Mark Mulder (2015–2017), and Jack Wagner (2006, 2011).

But it’s not just the veterans making headlines—fresh faces will shake up the leaderboard this year. First-timers include NFL standouts George Kittle, Sam Darnold, and Justin Reid; sports media personality Rich Eisen; WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert; UFC brawler Justin Gaethje; actor Tim Simons; former NBA All-Star Grant Hill; and golf media host Hally Leadbetter. And in a twist of humor, actor Rob McElhenney returns with a new name—Rob Mac, now legally official.