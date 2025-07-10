GOAL brings everything you need to know about Amanda Anisimova's appearance at Wimbledon 2025 final, including her opponent, match schedule, TV info and results from the tournament.

After stepping away from the sport in mid-2023 to prioritise her mental health, Amanda Anisimova has roared back onto the scene with purpose and poise over the past 18 months.

Since her return, the American has reached her first WTA 1000 final in Canada last August and clinched her maiden title at that level in Qatar earlier this year, marking a remarkable resurgence.

Fast forward to Wimbledon, and the 22-year-old has gone one better than her quarter-final run in 2023, storming into her first-ever Grand Slam final in the women's singles. Her gritty 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was a sensational upset and a defining moment in her career.

It’s been a long time coming. Back in 2019, a 17-year-old Anisimova stunned the tennis world by reaching the French Open semi-finals, instantly earning the ‘next big thing’ label. But the weight of expectation eventually took its toll, playing a part in her decision to hit pause on her career last year.

Now, back with clarity and confidence, she’s one win away from a major title. Standing in her path in Saturday’s final will be either Iga Świątek or Belinda Bencic, who are set to battle it out for the right to meet the resurgent American on Centre Court.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Amanda Anisimova's Wimbledon campaign, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results.

When is Amanda Anisimova's next match at Wimbledon 2025?

Date: Saturday, July 12 , 2025

Saturday, July 12 , 2025 Match : versus Iga Świątek or Belinda Bencic (Women's Singles final)

: versus Iga Świątek or Belinda Bencic (Women's Singles final) Venue: Centre Court, All England Club, London, UK | Surface: Grass

Centre Court, All England Club, London, UK | Grass Timings: 11 am ET or 8 am PT

Amanda Anisimova will wrap up her Wimbledon campaign against either Iga Świątek or Belinda Bencic, with their women's singles finale slated for Saturday, July 12 , 2025. It's expected to start at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT at Centre Court, All England Club in London, UK.

Where to stream Amanda Anisimova's Wimbledon games live & watch on TV

TV Channel: ESPN (Coverage starts at 10:00 am ET)

ESPN (Coverage starts at 10:00 am ET) Live stream: Fubo, ESPN+

Fans eager to catch Amanda Anisimova in action at Wimbledon can tune in live via ESPN and the Tennis Channel, which will provide full coverage of the tournament.

For those who prefer to stream matches on the move, the women's singles final will also be available to watch live on Fubo, which is currently offering a 7-day free-trial to new members.

Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon results, scores

First round: vs Yulia Putintseva 6-0 6-0

vs Yulia Putintseva 6-0 6-0 Second round: vs Renata Zarazua 6-4 6-3

vs Renata Zarazua 6-4 6-3 Third round: vs Dalma Galfi 6-3 5-7 6-3

vs Dalma Galfi 6-3 5-7 6-3 Fourth round: vs Linda Noskova 6-2 5-7 6-4

vs Linda Noskova 6-2 5-7 6-4 Quarter-final: vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 7-6(9)

vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 7-6(9) Semi-final: vs Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

vs Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Final: vs Iga Świątek or Belinda Bencic to-be-played

