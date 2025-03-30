How to watch the Alpine Men's slalom Skiing: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch the Alpine Men's Slalom Skiing event on tape delay.

Norway had double the reason to celebrate on the slopes Thursday as Timon Haugan clinched victory in the Alpine Ski World Cup men's slalom finale, while Henrik Kristoffersen secured the season title in the discipline.

Haugan delivered under pressure on the final run, clocking a combined 1:43.61, narrowly edging France’s Clément Noël by just 0.03 seconds. Austria’s Fabio Gstrein rounded out the podium in 1:43.98.

Kristoffersen, finishing fourth in 1:44.03, did enough to claim the season-long slalom crown, finishing atop the standings with 662 points, ahead of Switzerland’s Loic Meillard (610 points)—the reigning world champion, who took fifth in 1:44.26. Haugan (609 points) and Noël (606 points) followed closely behind.

At 28 years old, Haugan secured his fourth career World Cup win, all in slalom. This season, he had already triumphed in Alta Badia, Italy (December) and Schladming, Austria (February) before adding another victory to his tally.

The "Men's Slalom Run 2" on Peacock is a tape delay of the races in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup at the Sun Valley. Below, GOAL shares the key broadcast details of the show...

How to watch Alpine Men's slalom Skiing 2025: Date, Time & Broadcast Details

Date Sunday, March 30, 2025 Start Time 1:00 pm ET TV Channel CNBC Livestream Peacock

Peacock's "Men's Slalom Run 2" is a thrilling tape delay of the FIS Skiing World Cup men's slalom races held at Sun Valley. If you missed the live action, this is your chance to relive the excitement and catch up on all the moments.