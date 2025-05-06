How to watch today's Alianza vs Sao Paulo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Alianza Lima and Sao Paulo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Alianza Lima host Brazilian giants Sao Paulo at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in a pivotal Copa Libertadores Group Stage clash, with both sides aiming to strengthen their position in a tightly contested group.

Alianza Lima, third in the standings with one win, one draw, and one defeat, are looking to bounce back after a surprise 1-0 home loss to Cienciano in the Peruvian league. Sao Paulo, meanwhile, arrive unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions and top the group with seven points from three games, following a 2-0 away win over Libertad and a goalless draw with Fortaleza in their most recent outing. The reverse fixture last month ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, setting the stage for another closely fought encounter in Lima.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Fanatiz, beIN Sports, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

The match will be played at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Alianza Lima team news

Alianza Lima’s preparations have been disrupted by the suspensions of key players Paolo Guerrero and Carlos Zambrano, both sent off in stoppage time during the weekend’s defeat to Cienciano and set to miss this crucial continental fixture.

The team’s recent form is mixed, with a five-match unbeaten run ending last week, but they remain strong at home in the Libertadores, having won three of their last four matches at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva. Manager Alejandro Restrepo will need to reshuffle his lineup, with Hernán Barcos and other attacking options expected to step up in the absence of Guerrero.

The squad will be looking to recapture the fighting spirit that saw them recover from 2-0 down to draw the reverse fixture in Brazil.

Sao Paulo team news

Sao Paulo arrive in Lima in excellent form, unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions and boasting a solid defensive record, with just two goals conceded in their three group games so far. Under the guidance of Luis Zubeldia, the team has shown resilience and tactical discipline, with a settled lineup and no major injury concerns reported.

Key attacking threats such as Luciano and Jonathan Calleri are expected to lead the line, while the midfield trio of Pablo Maia, Alisson, and Rodrigo Nestor provides both creativity and steel.

Sao Paulo’s ability to control matches and limit opposition chances makes them favorites to at least avoid defeat in Peru, as they aim to consolidate their position at the top of the group and move closer to the knockout stages.

