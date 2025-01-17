How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After bouncing back with a much-needed victory to start the new year, Al-Nassr will face Al-Taawoun on Friday for round 15 of the Saudi Pro League.

The Knights of Najd closed out 2024 on a sour note, suffering back-to-back defeats across all competitions. However, they turned the tide with a 3-1 triumph over Al Okhdood at Al-Awwal Park last Thursday. That win keeps them third in the table, though they trail league leaders Al-Hilal and second-placed Al Ittihad by nine points.

Meanwhile, Al-Taawoun endured a rough start to the year, crashing out of the competition with a 3-0 defeat to Al Qadisiya on January 7. That result marked their second consecutive loss across all tournaments, following a 4-2 league setback against Al Ahli SC. However, they managed to halt their losing streak in dramatic style.

How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FS2, FOX Deportes, and DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al-Taawoun vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr will be played at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT on Friday, January 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al-Taawoun team news

As for the hosts, Mohammed Mahzari will be unavailable after receiving a red card in the 51st minute of their previous win. Manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena is likely to reshuffle his defense, possibly switching to a three-man backline featuring Al-Ahmad, who scored last game, alongside Awn Al-Saluli and Andrei Girotto.

Up front, Musa Barrow is expected to lead the charge once more. After netting a brace against Al Qadisiya, he now has nine goals to his name, making him the league's fourth-highest scorer.

Al Nassr FC team news

For Al-Nassr, Abdullah Al-Khaibari remains out with a muscle tear and is expected back later this month. Long-term absentees Sami Al-Najei (cruciate ligament) and Ayman Yahya (leg) are still on the road to recovery. On a positive note, Marcelo Brozovic is set to return to the lineup after serving a suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has found the back of the net five times in his last four league outings, will aim to extend his hot streak as he spearheads the attack on Thursday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

