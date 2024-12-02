How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al-Sadd AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr FC and Al-Sadd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

An exciting showdown is set for Monday in Riyadh as Al-Nassr welcomes Qatari side Al-Sadd in the sixth round of the AFC Champions League group stage.

Al-Nassr comes into this fixture fresh from a 2-0 home win over Damac in the Saudi Pro League last Friday, where they scored in both halves to seal the victory. After 12 rounds of league action, "The Global Club" currently sits in third place, eight points adrift of table-toppers Al-Ittihad.

Their form in the AFC Champions League, however, has been far more impressive. Leading their group after five matches, Al-Nassr's only stumble came in their opening game, a 1-1 stalemate against Al-Shorta. Since then, they've hit their stride with victories over Al-Rayyan (2-1), Esteghlal Tehran (1-0), Al-Ain (5-1), and most recently, a 3-1 triumph against Al-Gharafa.

On the other hand, Al-Sadd sits second in the Qatari Stars League after 10 rounds. Although they had a shaky start to the season with three defeats, they’ve turned the tide with a five-game winning streak in domestic competition.

In the AFC Champions League, Al-Sadd remains unbeaten with two wins and three draws. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at home against Al-Hilal, leaving them fifth in the group standings with five games played.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Sadd online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Sadd kick-off time

The match will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, December 02, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

Midfielder Sami Al-Najei and defender Mohamed Simakan are sidelined due to injuries and will miss Monday's clash.

Forward Anderson Talisca and winger Ayman Yahya remain on the long-term injury list and are unavailable for selection. Meanwhile, captain Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dazzle with his prolific scoring streak, netting a double in the previous game to secure three vital points for Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar has already amassed 15 goals and three assists in just 18 appearances across all competitions this season, showcasing his exceptional form.

Al-Sadd team news

Defensive duo Pedro Miguel and Paulo Otavio are doubtful for this fixture as they recover from injuries.

Felix Sanchez's squad registered their second successive 1-1 stalemate in the AFC Champions League against Al Hilal on Tuesday. Despite conceding an early goal in the 10th minute, Al Sadd responded with a flurry of 15 attempts on goal. Otavio found the equalizer with 20 minutes left on the clock, salvaging a hard-fought point.

