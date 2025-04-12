+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Saudi Pro League
GOAL

How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr FC and Al Riyadh, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League at the Al-Awwal Park on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's team is 11 points behind league leaders Al Ittihad and will be hoping to reduce that gap by picking up a win here. It shouldn't be a big challenge, though, considering the visitors' form as Riyadh have only managed to win one out of their last five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Riyadh online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX Soccer Plus in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Riyadh kick-off time

Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Al Nassr FC team news

Al Nassr will be without Mohammed Al Fatil and Abdullah Al Alkhaibari for this fixture, with the latter ruled out for the remainder of the season.

They will be confident of getting a win here and closing the gap to the league leaders. Cristiano Ronaldo is at 21 goals this season in the Saudi Pro League and will be hoping to remain as the top scorer of the league.

Al Riyadh team news

Al Riyadh, on the other hand, have no injury concerns and head into the match with a fully fit squad.

Form

ALN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ALR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

ALN

Last 3 matches

ALR

2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

