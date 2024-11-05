How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr and Al-Ain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will host Al Ain in the fourth matchday of the AFC Champions League group stage at the Al-Awwal Park on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are third in the Saudi Pro League and were held to a draw by league leaders Al Hilal in their most recent outing. They beat Esteghlal in their last group fixture and will be hoping they can grab three more points, this time at home.

Al Ain are winless in the group stage, with two losses and a draw to their name. They will be desperate to pick up their first win. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Ain online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Ain kick-off time

Date: November 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 1pm ET Venue: Al-Awwal Park

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 1pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

Al Nassr enter this match with just one injury concern: Sami Al-Najei is out for the season following cruciate ligament surgery.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to break his three-game scoring drought across all competitions on Tuesday.

Al Nassr possible XI: Bento; Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal; Alkhaibari, Brozovic; Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi Midfielders: Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Talisca

Al-Ain team news

Al Ain arrive with a fully fit squad, and they will be confident of a strong performance away from home.

Soufiane Rahimi, fresh off a hat-trick in the Champions League loss to Al Hilal, is the key player for the visitors. He will be looking to add to his tally of four goals in five matches.

Al-Ain possible XI: Eisa; Al-Ahbabi, Cardoso, Autonne, Erik; Park, Nader; Baloushi, Romero, Palacios; Rahimi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Eisa, Bu Senda, Al Mazmi, Alibasic Defenders: Cardoso, Erik, Kouadio, Salomoni, Hashemi, Gonzalez, Hamid, Sosu, Saeed, Koumare, Al Zaabi, Al Baloushi, Hijazi, Niang Midfielders: Segovia, Infantino, Kaku, Palacios, Woo Park, Gassama, Nader, Al Ahbabi, Trawri, Barman, Al-Blooshi, Schlickmann, Abbas, Butti, Muhammad Forwards: Rahimi, Kodjo Fo Doh Laba, Sanabria, Sarki, Loulendo, Mohammad, Khalfan, Valle, Awadalla, Traoré, Hazim Mohammad, Alibasic, Awaitey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/03/24 Al Nassr 4 - 3 P Al Ain AFC Champions League 04/03/24 Al Ain 1 - 0 Al Nassr AFC Champions League 24/09/20 Al Nassr 0 - 1 Al Ain AFC Champions League 18/02/20 Al Ain 1 - 2 Al Nassr AFC Champions League

