+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al-Nassr v Al-Hilal: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
team-logo
Watch on Paramount+
GOAL

How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

AFC Champions League EliteAl Nassr FC vs Al-AinAl Nassr FCAl-Ain

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr and Al-Ain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will host Al Ain in the fourth matchday of the AFC Champions League group stage at the Al-Awwal Park on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are third in the Saudi Pro League and were held to a draw by league leaders Al Hilal in their most recent outing. They beat Esteghlal in their last group fixture and will be hoping they can grab three more points, this time at home.

Al Ain are winless in the group stage, with two losses and a draw to their name. They will be desperate to pick up their first win. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Ain online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Ain kick-off time

Date:November 5, 2024
Kick-off time:1pm ET
Venue:Al-Awwal Park

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 1pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

Al Nassr enter this match with just one injury concern: Sami Al-Najei is out for the season following cruciate ligament surgery.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to break his three-game scoring drought across all competitions on Tuesday.

Al Nassr possible XI: Bento; Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal; Alkhaibari, Brozovic; Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar
Defenders:Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi
Midfielders:Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley
Forwards:Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Talisca

Al-Ain team news

Al Ain arrive with a fully fit squad, and they will be confident of a strong performance away from home.

Soufiane Rahimi, fresh off a hat-trick in the Champions League loss to Al Hilal, is the key player for the visitors. He will be looking to add to his tally of four goals in five matches.

Al-Ain possible XI: Eisa; Al-Ahbabi, Cardoso, Autonne, Erik; Park, Nader; Baloushi, Romero, Palacios; Rahimi

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Eisa, Bu Senda, Al Mazmi, Alibasic
Defenders:Cardoso, Erik, Kouadio, Salomoni, Hashemi, Gonzalez, Hamid, Sosu, Saeed, Koumare, Al Zaabi, Al Baloushi, Hijazi, Niang
Midfielders:Segovia, Infantino, Kaku, Palacios, Woo Park, Gassama, Nader, Al Ahbabi, Trawri, Barman, Al-Blooshi, Schlickmann, Abbas, Butti, Muhammad
Forwards:Rahimi, Kodjo Fo Doh Laba, Sanabria, Sarki, Loulendo, Mohammad, Khalfan, Valle, Awadalla, Traoré, Hazim Mohammad, Alibasic, Awaitey

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
12/03/24Al Nassr 4 - 3 P Al AinAFC Champions League
04/03/24Al Ain 1 - 0 Al NassrAFC Champions League
24/09/20Al Nassr 0 - 1 Al AinAFC Champions League
18/02/20Al Ain 1 - 2 Al NassrAFC Champions League

Useful links

Advertisement