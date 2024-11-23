How to watch today's Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Khaleej and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Saudi Pro League returns to the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium this weekend, where Al Khaleej will welcome reigning champions Al-Hilal for a Saturday showdown.

Al-Khaleej have shown remarkable progress in recent seasons, managing to avoid the drop in their debut top-flight campaign and climbing to a respectable 11th place last year. As for Al-Hilal, they are enjoying another stellar season and head into this match as one of just two unbeaten teams in the league so far, underscoring their dominance in the competition.

How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Khaleej and Al Hilal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and Fox Soccer Plus.

Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Khaleej and Al Hilal will be played at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT on Saturday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Khaleej team news

Al Khaleej head into this clash with only one confirmed injury absence, as Abdullah Al-Fahad remains out of action. The center-back suffered a muscle tear in October and is expected to stay on the sidelines until early next year.

Meanwhile, forward Abdullah Al Salem has been in scintillating form, finding the net twice in each of his last two outings before the international break. He looks set to spearhead the attack once again this weekend.

Al Hilal team news

On the other hand, Al-Hilal face a mix of injury woes and transfer speculation. Rumours are swirling about Neymar's potential departure in January, with clubs like Marseille and Inter Miami reportedly eyeing the Brazilian star.

In terms of injuries, the visitors will be without Ruben Neves, who is sidelined with a patellar tendon injury. Salem Al-Dawsari, who picked up a ligament issue during their recent win over Al Ettifaq. These absences could pose significant challenges for Al-Hilal.

