How to watch today's Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab King's Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the King Cup match between Al Ittihad and Al Shabab, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ittihad will take on Al Shabab in the semi-final of the King's Cup at the King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday.

Ittihad are leading the Saudi Pro League standings and will be confident of adding one more trophy to their cabinet this season.

Al Shabab will be hoping to cause an upset here. Both teams are unbeaten in their last five games, and that should make this an exciting clash.

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and Fox Soccer Plus in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab kick-off time

The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Ittihad team news

Al Ittihad will be without Abdulelah Al Amri and Fawaz Al Sagour, who are sidelined due to injury.

With the rest of the squad fit and ready to play, this should be a straightforward challenge for the Saudi Pro League leaders.

Al Shabab team news

Al Shabab will also have key absences, with Fahad Al Muwallad and Seung Gyu Kim ruled out alongside two other injured players.

Their recent form will give the entire team hope to take the challenge to Al Ittihad who are the favourites to win the game.

