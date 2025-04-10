How to watch today's Al-Ittihad vs Al-Orobah Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al-Orobah FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ittihad will take on Al Orobah in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City on Thursday.

Ittihad are the league leaders with a five-point lead over second-placed Al Hilal. They will be confident of extending that gap with eight rounds to go. Orobah, who are 14th in the standings and looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat, will need to be at their best to challenge the hosts.

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al-Orobah FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FOX and DirecTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Ittihad vs Al-Orobah FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City on Thursday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Ittihad team news

For Ittihad, defender Mario Mitaj remains out with a thigh issue that has kept him sidelined for six consecutive matches, and Steven Bergwijn is a doubt after sustaining an ankle injury prior to the international break.

Al Ittihad will also be without first-choice goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic, who is sidelined with a serious thigh injury, while backup Mohammed Al-Mahasneh is also unavailable due to a calf strain. As a result, 19-year-old Hamed Al-Shanqity is expected to start in goal.

Al-Orobah FC team news

As for Al Orobah, they have just one confirmed absentee: midfielder Jean Michael Seri. The former Fulham and Hull City man has been ruled out with a muscle injury after making only five appearances this season.

