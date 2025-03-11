How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Pakhtakor Tashkent AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Hilal and Pakhtakor Tashkent, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal are gearing up to welcome Pakhtakor Tashkent for the decisive second leg of their AFC Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 showdown.

Trailing by a goal, the Saudi giants will be eager to take the initiative early on, pressing forward from the outset. While their squad boasts immense quality, a tactical shift may be necessary this time around. Under Jorge Jesus' guidance, Al Hilal have the firepower to flip the script, and with the talent at their disposal, they could very well emerge as the dominant force in this encounter.

Meanwhile, Pakhtakor Tashkent enter the contest with a slender advantage, but their job is far from done. A goal or two on enemy turf would go a long way in easing their path to the quarterfinals.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Pakhtakor Tashkent online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al Hilal vs Pakhtakor Tashkent kick-off time

The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday, March 11, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Hilal team news

João Cancelo, Ali Al-Bulayhi, and Yasir Al-Shahrani are sidelined with injuries and won't feature in the squad. The availability of Renan Lodi, Hassan Tambakti, and Sergej Milinković-Savić remains uncertain as they continue to be assessed for match fitness. Meanwhile, Aleksandar Mitrovic was hospitalized due to a rapid heartbeat and could be out for the next few games.

With Aleksandar Mitrovic unavailable, Marcos Leonardo will once again spearhead Al Hilal's attack. The young Brazilian has stepped up admirably in the Serbian's absence, leading the club's scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League and notching four goals in eight ACL appearances this season.

Pakhtakor Tashkent team news

On the other side, Brayan Riascos has been a bright spark for Pakhtakor, finding the net twice in three AFC Champions League outings. The Uzbek outfit will need him to deliver again if they are to hold their ground and secure another triumph. Pakhtakor Tashkent has a fully fit squad, with all players ready for action.

