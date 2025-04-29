How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Hilal and Al Ahli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal will take on Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League semi-final at the King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday.

Both these teams picked up exactly 22 points from their group stage and will face each other in what is expected to be a hotly contested continental clash. Al Ahli will be hoping to make it five wins in a row across all competitions and will fancy their chances of picking up a win.

The AFC Champions League semi-final between Al Hilal and Al Ahli promises to be a high-octane all-Saudi clash, with both teams entering the tie in superb continental form. Al Hilal, four-time Asian champions, are looking to avenge a recent domestic defeat to Al Ahli and continue their strong run in this season’s competition. Meanwhile, Al Ahli, unbeaten in the tournament, are eyeing their first-ever continental title and bring a potent attacking lineup to the contest.

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli kick-off time

The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Al Hilal arrive at this semi-final buoyed by a record-breaking 7-0 victory over Gwangju in the quarter-finals, underlining their attacking prowess with goals from the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Malcom.

Despite some inconsistency in their domestic campaign, Jorge Jesus’ side has been formidable in the AFC Champions League, losing just once in their last 12 matches and keeping six clean sheets in their last ten continental outings. The team will be motivated to reverse their recent 3-2 league defeat to Al Ahli and maintain their undefeated status in the tournament so far. Al Hilal’s defense, which has been solid in Asia, will be tested against Al Ahli’s in-form attack.

Al Ahli team news

Al Ahli secured their semi-final berth with a commanding 3-0 win over Buriram United, thanks to early goals from Riyad Mahrez and Galeno, and a first-half strike from Roberto Firmino. Mahrez, who is the joint-top scorer in the competition with nine goals and leads the assists chart, has been pivotal for Matthias Jaissle’s side.

Al Ahli have now won five consecutive matches in all competitions and are unbeaten in the AFC Champions League this season, with 12 wins in their last 16 continental games. The Jeddah club, currently fourth in the Saudi Pro League, are prioritizing the Champions League as their main route to silverware.

