How to watch today's Ajax vs Union SG Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Ajax and Union St.Gilloise, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ajax will take on Union St.Gilloise in the second leg of the Europa League knockout stage playoffs at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday.

Two second-half goals allowed Ajax to return home from the first leg with a solid 2-0 win. They have since then picked up a 4-0 win over Heracles and will be confident of continuing their winning streak. The visitors will be desperate to avoid what could very likely be a third straight loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ajax vs Union St.Gilloise online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ajax vs Union St.Gilloise kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Johan Cruijff ArenA

The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

Ajax will have to contend with several absentees, as Jordan Henderson, Wout Weghorst, Branco van den Boomen, and Youri Regeer are all ruled out through injury.

Kenneth Taylor is battling illness, and Owen Wijndal is dealing with a knock, with both set to undergo late fitness tests before kickoff.

Union St.Gilloise team news

Union SG, on the other hand, will remain without Alessio Castro-Montes, who is sidelined with a muscle issue, and Kamiel Van De Perre, who continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

However, Ross Sykes is available once again after serving a suspension in the first leg.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

AJX Last match GIL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Union St.Gilloise 0 - 2 Ajax 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links