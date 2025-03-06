How To Watch AEW Revolution 2025: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch All Elite Wrestling Revolution 2025, as well as date, start time and event card.

Broadcasting live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, AEW Revolution 2025 is shaping up to be a show-stealer, packed with high-stakes battles and potential showstoppers. The main card currently features eight scheduled bouts, though given AEW's penchant for last-minute additions, more clashes could be on the horizon before the PPV kicks off. With five championship matches and plenty of simmering feuds set to explode, the stage is set for a memorable night.

At the top of the bill, Cope steps up to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. This time around, it looks like Mox's Death Riders allies won’t be lurking at ringside, setting the stage for a true one-on-one showdown. Could that swing the odds in favor of the former Edge, allowing him to walk away as AEW's new top dog? Then again, with Christian Cage holding a guaranteed title shot, the Patriarchy leader could strike at any moment, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the night’s main event.

The AEW Women's Championship will also be on the line as 'Timeless' Toni Storm and Mariah May clash once more, this time in a Falls Count Anywhere match. With both competitors having dominated the division for over a year, this Hollywood-inspired showdown could mark the end of their long-running rivalry—but the big question remains: who will leave with the gold?

Elsewhere, the TBS Championship sees Mercedes Moné defending against Momo Watanabe, while Konosuke Takeshita puts his International Championship on the line against Kenny Omega in what promises to be a high-octane encounter. Meanwhile, The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin will look to hold onto their AEW Tag Team Championships as they go toe-to-toe with the ever-entertaining duo of Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd, better known as The Outrunners.

While the remaining matches may not have championship stakes attached, they carry plenty of weight in terms of pride, personal grudges, and the all-important battle for supremacy. AEW Revolution 2025 is poised to deliver fireworks, with every competitor eager to steal the show.

When and where is AEW Revolution 2025?

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

AEW's next PPV event is Revolution on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The event will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

How To Watch AEW Revolution 2025

TV Channel/ Livestream: PPV via Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV, PPV.com and YouTube

All Elite Wrestling's 2025 Revolution event will be available through pay-per-view in the US on Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV, PPV.com, and YouTube. Triller TV offers live, commercial-free coverage of the event as well as a replay, which costs $49.99. PPV.com and YouTube are also both $49.99 and that price includes the live broadcast as well the the ability to replay the event.

The aforementioned apps can be found on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and mobile devices, in addition to their own websites. The event will also be available on traditional cable and satellite providers.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AEW Revolution 2025 Card

Zero Hour Pre-Show Trios Match: 'Big Boom!' A.J. & The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe) vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection (Mansoor, Mason Madden)