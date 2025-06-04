GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Fyter Fest 2025, as well as date, start time and event card.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) continues to captivate wrestling fans with its thrilling weekly show, Dynamite, which showcases top-tier talent and electrifying clashes.

This Wednesday, the Mission Ballroom in Denver is set for an electric night of action as AEW International Champion Kenny Omega puts his title on the line in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way showdown. He’ll be tested by the hard-hitting Brody King, the technically brilliant Claudio Castagnoli, and CMLL standout Máscara Dorada in what promises to be a chaotic clash of styles and egos.

Meanwhile, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley steps into the ring against Mark Briscoe in a grudge match that's more about pride than gold. Briscoe, who fell short in last week’s mixed tag bout alongside the Death Riders, is out to prove that he’s far from finished — insisting he didn’t give up then, and he never will.

The women's division is also heating up as AEW Women's Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm returns to action. After coming to Mina Shirakawa’s aid during a 2-on-1 ambush on Collision, the two now unite to face the dangerous pairing of Julia Hart and Skye Blue in tag team competition. Expect fireworks all night long.

Whether you're a die-hard AEW supporter or a newcomer to the wrestling scene, this guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch AEW Dynamite, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When and where is the next AEW Dynamite show?

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm CT/ 5:00 pm PT

8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm CT/ 5:00 pm PT Location: Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado

AEW Dynamite's next event, Fyter Fest, is on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The event will take place at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Fight Card In Boston, MA (06/05/2025)

AEW International Championship Fatal 4-Way: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada

AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart with TBS Champion Mercedes Moné on commentary

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe

The Toxic Spider Thekla makes her in-ring debut

FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario

La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Komander, Kevin Knight & Speedball Mike Bailey in a Trios Match

We'll hear from the Hurt Syndicate

How To Watch AEW Dynamite 2025

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Livestream: Max, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs every Wednesday night on TBS. The best way to stream the action live is via Sling.

Sling's Blue and Orange plans offer TBS and TNT Sports - the two channels you need for AEW access.

The Blue plan is priced at $45 per month, while the Orange package comes in at $40. For those wanting full access, a bundled Orange + Blue subscription is available for $60 monthly. New customers can often take advantage of promotions offering up to 50% off their first month, so be sure to check for deals when signing up. Additionally, subscribers can customize their experience with premium channels and add-on packages, which typically range from free to $25 per month.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.