How to watch AEW Dynasty 2025: Start time, card and live stream online

AEW returns to pay-per-view with AEW Dynasty 2025, set to take place on Sunday, April 6, at Philadelphia's Liacouras Center.

With AEW Dynasty marking the promotion's third pay-per-view of 2025, Tony Khan has a tight window to build momentum for the show.

AEW Revolution delivered several instant classics, including a barnburner between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher, as well as a heated showdown between Toni Storm and Mariah May. Now, with multiple rivalries reaching their boiling point in Los Angeles, AEW pivots its focus to making Dynasty another must-watch spectacle.

When and where is the next AEW Dynasty show?

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Location: The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This arena has previously hosted three editions of Dynamite, along with Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor last year.

This arena has previously hosted three editions of Dynamite, along with Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor last year.

AEW Dynasty 2025 Card In Philadelphia, Penn. (4/06/2025)

The highly anticipated event boasts a stacked card, featuring:

Kenny Omega (c) vs Ricochet vs "Speedball" Mike Bailey – Three-way match for the AEW International Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs Swerve Strickland – AEW World Championship match

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs Megan Bayne – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta) (c) vs Rated FTR (Cope, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood) – Trios match for the AEW World Trios Championship

Chris Jericho (title) vs Bandido (mask) – Title vs Mask match for the ROH World Championship

Will Osprey vs Kevin Knight - Owen Hart Men's Tournament Quarterfinal

Mercedes Mone vs Julia Hart - Owen Hart Women's Tournament Quarterfinal

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs Big Bill and Bryan Keith

*More to be announced

How To Watch AEW Dynasty 2025

TV Channel/ Livestream: PPV via Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV, PPV.com and YouTube

AEW Dynasty Zero Hour is set to kick off at 6:30 pm ET, running for 90 minutes, before the main card gets underway at 8:00 pm ET (5:00 pm PT).

Fans in the United States can catch the pay-per-view through traditional providers, as well as Triller TV and FITE, with the event priced at $49.99. AEW has also struck a deal with Prime Video, allowing U.S. viewers to purchase the show directly through the streaming platform.

International fans can tune in via Triller TV and PPV.com.

