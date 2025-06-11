How To Watch AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster 2025: Live stream, TV channel, match card and start time

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Summer Blockbuster 2025, as well as date, time and event card.

It’s Wednesday night, and you know the drill — AEW is ready to light the fuse once again.

For the second straight week, All Elite Wrestling is doubling the action, rolling out back-to-back episodes of Dynamite and Collision for a special four-hour Summer Blockbuster, coming to fans live from the Theater of the Clouds at the Moda Center in Portland. Bell time is set for 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT, and the card is absolutely stacked.

Topping the bill is a rematch fans have been buzzing about — Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland II. After their electric AEW World Title clash at Forbidden Door 2024, the Aerial Assassin has called out Swerve once more. With tension mounting following Ospreay’s failed effort to unite with Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page, this showdown is poised to be another instant classic.

Also on deck: the saga between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada continues. Ahead of their blockbuster clash at All In Texas, with both the AEW International and Continental Championships on the line, the legendary rivals will make things official tonight by signing the match contract.

In the women’s division, Timeless Toni Storm defends her AEW Women's World Title against Julia Hart. But with Mercedes Moné lurking at ringside, perhaps with her signature ringside dinner setting once again, expect sparks to fly ahead of their All In collision.

Tay Melo returns to in-ring action for the first time in two years, teaming with longtime friend Anna Jay in a tag team grudge match against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Melo made her comeback last week in heroic fashion, coming to Jay's rescue, and now, the odds are even.

Elsewhere on the card, Thekla aims to keep her momentum rolling as she squares off with Queen Aminata, while Kyle Fletcher goes one-on-one with Anthony Bowens.

And in a high-octane trios main event, The Hurt Syndicate — Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MJF — lock horns with Speedball Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Komander. Expect fireworks when these six hit the ring.

Whether you're a die-hard AEW supporter or a newcomer to the wrestling scene, this guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch AEW Dynamite, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When and where is the next AEW Dynamite show?

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm CT/ 5:00 pm PT

8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm CT/ 5:00 pm PT Location: Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

AEW Dynamite's next event, Summer Blockbuster, is on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The event will take place at the Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster Fight Card In Portland, Oregon (06/11/2025)

Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW International Champion Kenny Omega & AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada sign their contract for All In Texas

AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart w/ TBS Champion Mercedes Moné on commentary

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MJF) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Komander in a Trios Match

Anna Jay & Tay Melo vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens

Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

Mistico returns

How To Watch AEW Dynamite 2025

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Livestream: Max, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs every Wednesday night on TBS. The best way to stream the action live is via Sling.

Sling's Blue and Orange plans offer TBS and TNT Sports - the two channels you need for AEW access.

The Blue plan is priced at $45 per month, while the Orange package comes in at $40. For those wanting full access, a bundled Orange + Blue subscription is available for $60 monthly. New customers can often take advantage of promotions offering up to 50% off their first month, so be sure to check for deals when signing up. Additionally, subscribers can customize their experience with premium channels and add-on packages, which typically range from free to $25 per month.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.