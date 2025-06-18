How To Watch AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Mexico 2025: Live stream, TV channel, match card and start time

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Grand Slam Mexico 2025, as well as date, time and event card.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico 2025 is set to make history on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, airing live at 8:00 PM ET from the iconic Arena México in Mexico City. This marks AEW’s long-awaited debut on Mexican soil, thanks to a landmark partnership with CMLL, the world’s oldest wrestling promotion.

This isn’t just another episode of Dynamite, it's a global showcase where AEW’s elite roster collides with the revered legacy of lucha libre. With Tony Khan’s promotion venturing into one of pro wrestling’s most storied venues, fans can expect a night packed with explosive action, intense emotion, and cross-cultural spectacle.

The match card reads like a wrestling fan’s dream: Kazuchika Okada seeks retribution in a heated battle with Mark Briscoe, following his brutal ambush of Kenny Omega. Meanwhile, the spotlight shifts to a marquee encounter between MJF, the self-proclaimed "American Hero," and Mistico, one of Mexico’s most beloved wrestling icons.

In a major statement for the women’s division, Mercedes Moné steps into the ring to challenge Zeuxis for the coveted CMLL Women's World Title, a clash that promises fireworks.

Elsewhere, fans will be treated to a gravity-defying four-way match with 4 million pesos on the line, a star-studded six-man tag war, and a chaotic 12-man lucha-style main event that brings the night full circle in grand fashion.

Whether you're a die-hard AEW supporter or a newcomer to the wrestling scene, this guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch AEW Dynamite, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When and where is the next AEW Dynamite show?

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico Fight Card In Portland, Oregon (06/18/2025)

MJF vs. Mistico

Zeuxis vs. Mercedes Mone for the CMLL Women’s Championship

Jon Moxley, Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata in a ten-man tag

Bandido, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, and Atlantis Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, Hechicero, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler in a 12-man tag

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe in a non-title match

Mascara Dorada vs. Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush in a Four Million Pesos four-way match

How To Watch AEW Dynamite 2025

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Livestream: Max, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs every Wednesday night on TBS. The best way to stream the action live is via Sling.

Sling's Blue and Orange plans offer TBS and TNT Sports - the two channels you need for AEW access.

The Blue plan is priced at $45 per month, while the Orange package comes in at $40. For those wanting full access, a bundled Orange + Blue subscription is available for $60 monthly. New customers can often take advantage of promotions offering up to 50% off their first month, so be sure to check for deals when signing up. Additionally, subscribers can customize their experience with premium channels and add-on packages, which typically range from free to $25 per month.

