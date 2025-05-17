How to watch Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: Livestream, TV channel & Schedule

GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 Adidas Atlanta City Games, including tv channel, full schedule, livestream and how to watch info.

Track and field's biggest names are turning up the heat as the outdoor season kicks into high gear at the Adidas Atlanta City Games.

Set in the heart of Piedmont Park, the meet shines a spotlight on Erriyon Knighton, a two-time Olympic fourth-place finisher in the 200m, as he shifts gears to the 100m in search of his first sub-10-second wind-legal run.

He won’t have it easy though — the 100m lineup features elite sprinters like Akani Simbine of South Africa and Oblique Seville of Jamaica, both finalists in the 100m at the Paris Olympics.

Also dropping down in distance is Wayde van Niekerk, the Rio Olympic champion in the 400m, who will test himself over 200m. He’ll face stiff competition from Britain's Zharnel Hughes, who bagged bronze in the 100m at the 2023 World Championships.

The women’s 100m hurdles is a headline event, pitting the last two world record holders — Tobi Amusan of Nigeria and American standout Keni Harrison — in a star-studded showdown.

Meanwhile, all-around talent Anna Hall, a double world medalist in the heptathlon, will compete in two of her specialty events: the 100m hurdles and long jump. The long jump field is stacked too, with Jasmine Moore — fresh off bronze medals in both the long jump and triple jump at the Paris Games — ready to soar again.

How to watch Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: NBC

NBC Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), Peacock

You can catch all the action live on the official adidas YouTube channel, with coverage kicking off at 1:30 p.m. local time — the stream is linked here and also embedded below for easy access.

For viewers in the U.S., NBC will air a portion of the event live from 3:00 to 4:00 pm ET, though the network's broadcast will focus primarily on the sprint events and shorter races. Streaming options are available on Fubo (sign up for a free-trial) and Peacock.

When and where is the 2025 Adidas Atlanta City Games?

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 3:00 pm ET to 4:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET to 4:00 pm ET Location: Atlanta Track Club, Piedmont Park, Atlanta

The 2025 Adidas Atlanta City Games starts at 3 pm ET as Piedmont Park prepares to host the event, a world-class track event featuring Olympic athletes from across the globe and right here in Georgia.