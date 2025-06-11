How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks are both searching for a spark of inspiration—and Wednesday's clash could be a turning point for one of them.

Once the standard-bearer of the WNBA, the Aces have stumbled badly out of the gate. Their latest defeat, a lopsided loss on the road to the expansion Valkyries, has only intensified the scrutiny. Despite A’ja Wilson putting up MVP-caliber numbers, Las Vegas is out of rhythm on both sides of the floor. Jewell Loyd has yet to find her footing in Vegas, offseason exits have thinned the bench, and the team’s once-clear identity is in flux.

As for the Sparks, they're still climbing out of the crater left by last season's 8–32 campaign. The blockbuster acquisition of former Aces star Kelsey Plum offered hope, but LA still faces an uphill climb. They too fell short against the Valkyries in their most recent outing, and at 3–7, playoff ambitions are hanging by a thread. The potential return of rookie standout Cameron Brink would be a major boost, but realistically, this remains a long-term rebuild.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Aces and the Sparks will take place on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: CBSSN

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Aces and the Sparks live on CBSSN and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels.

Las Vegas Aces vs Los Angeles Sparks Team News & Key Performers

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Meanwhile, the Aces are also floundering. In Saturday's defeat, they managed just 35.5% from the field, coughed up more turnovers than assists (11-to-13), allowed 22 fast-break points, and were outscored in the paint 38–26. Wilson managed 17 points and six rebounds, though on an inefficient 5-of-13 shooting night. Chelsea Gray added 16 points, but Jackie Young had just four, well below her 16.1 PPG average.

Wilson continues to be a dominant force with 22.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, but Las Vegas needs much more from Jewell Loyd, who’s contributing just 9.4 points, 4.7 boards, and 2.3 assists so far.

Right now, the Aces' offense is a shadow of its former self, producing just 101.7 points per 100 possessions (9th in the WNBA) and giving up 104.1 (also 9th). Their shooting beyond the arc remains solid—fifth in both attempts (.398) and efficiency (34.6%)—but that’s about where the positives end.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Against the Valkyries, the Sparks were outmuscled on the glass, conceding 17 offensive boards. Offensively, they fizzled out in overtime—scoring just three points—and shot a woeful 38.9% from the field. Plum shined with 24 points and seven assists, while Dearica Hamby chipped in 20 points, nine rebounds, and five dimes.

Through ten games, Plum is averaging 21.8 points and 5.4 assists, leading LA’s charge. Hamby adds 18.1 points and 7.6 boards, while Azura Stevens contributes 13.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest. Offensively, the Sparks sit fifth in adjusted efficiency (104.6 points per 100 possessions) but struggle at the other end, ranking 10th in defense (106.7). Their perimeter game is respectable—they’re sixth in both three-point rate (.386) and accuracy (33.9%).

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: