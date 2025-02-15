How to watch today's AC Milan vs Verona Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan have struggled to hit their stride this season and must now shift their attention to the UEFA Champions League, with a crucial Serie A clash against a struggling Hellas Verona looming at San Siro this weekend.

Trailing 1-0 after the first leg, Milan endured a frustrating night in Rotterdam, falling to Feyenoord in their Champions League playoff on Wednesday, where a lackluster display saw them leave De Kuip empty-handed.

Before turning their focus to the return fixture, Milan will look to extend their three-game unbeaten run in Serie A, where they currently sit seventh, seven points adrift of the top four.

Last Saturday, Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez—both introduced from the bench—found the net in a 2-0 victory over Empoli, with Gimenez marking his league debut in style after arriving from Feyenoord. That win followed a hard-fought Coppa Italia quarter-final triumph over Roma.

As for Verona, they have struggled in recent meetings with Milan, managing just one goal across their last three encounters. Having fallen 1-0 at home in December, they will now attempt to break their San Siro hoodoo and pull off a much-needed upset.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Verona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Verona will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free-trial).

AC Milan vs Verona kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Verona will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT/2:45 pm ET on Saturday, February 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

After rolling the dice with an ultra-attacking setup against Feyenoord, head coach Sergio Conceicao may revert to a more balanced approach, with Yunus Musah returning from suspension to bolster the midfield.

Injury concerns persist for Milan, with Emerson Royal (calf), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (thigh), Warren Bondo (muscle), and Alessandro Florenzi (knee) all unavailable, while Fikayo Tomori serves a one-game suspension following his contentious red card against Empoli.

Having scored in his first two outings for Milan, Santiago Gimenez drew a blank against his former club in midweek but is still expected to get the nod ahead of Tammy Abraham up front.

Verona team news

As for Verona, they welcome Ondrej Duda back from suspension, though defender Daniele Ghilardi is now banned. Suat Serdar, Martin Frese, Abdou Harroui, and top scorer Casper Tengstedt—who remains sidelined with an ankle injury—are all unavailable.

With Tengstedt out of action, Daniel Mosquera is set to retain his place leading the attack, partnering Amin Sarr, who is on loan from Lyon.

