How to watch today's AC Milan vs Fiorentina game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will take on Fiorentina in the Serie A at the San Siro on Saturday.

Only four points separate eighth-placed Fiorentina and ninth-placed AC Milan. The visitors will be confident of picking up what would be their fourth win in a row, whereas Milan have recently dropped points against Napoli and Inter.

How to watch AC Milan vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

AC Milan vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A San Siro

The match will be played at the San Siro on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

AC Milan remain without Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Emerson Royal due to ongoing injury issues. However, Yunus Musah is expected to shake off the illness that kept him out of Wednesday’s derby and could return to the midfield fold.

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina are optimistic about the availability of Robin Gosens, who missed the clash with his former club, Atalanta, due to a minor knee concern.

The wing-back is pushing to return to San Siro, where he previously played for Inter. Andrea Colpani remains sidelined, but Raffaele Palladino is otherwise set to have a full squad at his disposal.

