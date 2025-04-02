How to watch today's AC Milan vs Inter Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the fourth Derby della Madonnina of the season, AC Milan will clash against Inter at San Siro in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Wednesday.

After clinching the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana, the Rosonerri were denied a league double as the last meeting between the two sides last month ended in a 1-1 draw in Serie A.

One of the two city rivals will face either Bologna or Empoli in the Coppa Italia final in Rome.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coppa Italia semi-final match between AC Milan and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

AC Milan vs Inter kick-off time

The Coppa Italia semi-final match between AC Milan and Inter will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, April 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

AC Milan team news

As one of Santiago Gimenez and Tammy Abraham is set to start up front, manager Sergio Conceicao is likely to recall Rafael Leao on the left flank.

Alessandro Florenzi is back from his setback, Yunus Musah returns from a ban, and Malick Thiaw could be back from an illness, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Emerson Royal are unavailable for selection due to an appendix surgery and a calf injury, respectively.

Inter team news

Alessandro Bastoni is back from his own ban, but Kristjan Asllani will be suspended for the first leg, apart from the visitors' boss Simone Inzaghi missing injured trio Denzel Dumfries, Piotr Zielinski and Lautaro Martinez.

In Martinez's absense, either Marko Arnautovic or Joaquin Correa should join Marcus Thuram up front, as Mehdi Taremi is a major doubt due to a groin problem.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

