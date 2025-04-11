3M/10M Team Finals: Livestream, tv channel & how to watch 2025 Diving World Cup Windsor event

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch 3M/10M Team Finals Diving World Cup Windsor, as well as dates, start times and full schedule.

After a thrilling curtain-raiser in Guadalajara, the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup shifts north to Windsor, Canada, for the second stop of the prestigious three-leg tour.

From April 10–13, the world's top divers will take center stage at the cutting-edge Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, continuing their pursuit of crucial qualification points on the road to May's Super Final in Beijing.

Canada won't just play host — they'll be a force to watch across several disciplines. With passionate home crowds expected to pack the stands and national pride on full display, the atmosphere promises to be electric as the competition ramps up on Canadian turf.

This guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch 3M/10M Team Finals World Aquatics Diving, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When and where is 3M/10M Team Finals at Diving World Cup?

Date: Thursday, April 10 to Sunday, April 13

Thursday, April 10 to Sunday, April 13 Time: 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT (Mixed Team Event Final)

6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT (Mixed Team Event Final) Venue: Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre

Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre Location: Windsor, Canada

The 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup runs for four days from Thursday, April 10 to Sunday, April 13. It will take place at Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, Canada's top diving facility, in Windsor, Canada.

How to watch 3M/10M Team Finals at Diving World Cup Windsor

TV Channel: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Livestream: Peacock

U.S. fans can stream competitions live from Windsor on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

World Aquatics Diving World Cup Windsor 2025 schedule

Date Time (ET) Event April 10 10:00 am Men's 3m Springboard (Preliminaries) April 10 02:00 pm Women's 10m Platform (Preliminaries) April 11 10:00 am Women's 3m Springboard (Preliminaries) April 11 02:00 pm Men's 10m Platform (Preliminaries) April 11 06:30 pm Mixed Team Event Final April 12 10:00 am Women's 3m Synchro Final April 12 11:20 am Men's 10m Synchro Final April 12 3:00 pm Women's 10m Platform Final April 12 4:40 pm Men's 3m Springboard Final April 13 10:00 am Men's 3m Synchro Final April 13 11:20 am Women's 10m Synchro Final April 13 3:00 pm Women's 3m Springboard Final April 13 4:40 pm Men's 10m Platform Final

World Aquatics Diving World Cup Windsor 2025 events and notable participants

The women's 10m platform is shaping up to be another thrilling showdown between Chinese powerhouses Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan. The dynamic duo clinched gold together in the synchronized event at Paris 2024, but when it comes to the individual stage, it's Quan who's edged her compatriot at both Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

This time, however, Chen drew first blood in Guadalajara, dazzling the judges with three of the competition's highest-scoring dives en route to the win and a perfect haul of 50 points. Quan settled for second with 414.40 points, just 4.95 behind. Rounding out the top three is Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, who teamed up with Lois Toulson for synchronized bronze in Paris and now sits third in the individual standings.

Over in the women's 3m springboard, it’s once again the Chinese who have laid down an early marker. Chen Jia and two-time Olympic gold medallist Chen Yiwen occupy the top two positions after the opening round. But don’t sleep on Maddison Keeney — the Aussie standout took silver in Paris and has the talent and execution to shake up the leaderboard in Windsor. If she’s on her game, this could easily become one of the weekend’s most captivating events.

The men’s field is no less compelling. In the 3m springboard, China's Wang Zongyuan, a four-time Olympic medallist, holds pole position with 100 points following his dominant showing in Guadalajara. Meanwhile, in the men’s 10m platform, it was Randal Willars who made waves. The 22-year-old Mexican stunned the field to claim gold on home soil — a career breakthrough and a proud moment for Mexican diving.

With China's Zhu Zifeng and Cheng Likong breathing down his neck, Willars will need to summon another standout performance in Windsor to hold onto the top spot as the pressure intensifies in the second leg of the World Cup series.