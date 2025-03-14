How to watch 2025 World Championships for speed skating: Live Stream, TV Channel & schedule info for Day 2 in Hamar

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream 2025 World Championships for short track & speed skating.

The international speed skating scene is set for a thrilling showdown this weekend as the prestigious Vikingskipet in Hamar, Norway, plays host to the 24th ISU World Single Distance Championships. This marks the second time the Norwegian city has staged the event, having first welcomed the competition in its inaugural edition back in 1996.

All eyes will be on Jordan Stolz, the American phenom who has established himself as the dominant force in men’s speed skating. The 20-year-old is the reigning world champion in the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m, making him the only skater in history to claim three individual titles at a single world championship. His meteoric rise saw him become the youngest gold medalist since the event's inception.

Stolz recently saw an incredible winning streak come to an end, having gone more than a year without defeat on the World Cup circuit. Prior to his February 2 loss, he had racked up a record 18 straight victories in men’s competition. If he can sweep his events again in Hamar, he will surpass his former coach, Shani Davis, to claim sole possession of second place on the all-time world title leaderboard, trailing only Dutch legend Sven Kramer, who holds 21 championships.

On the women's side, Olympic 500m champion Erin Jackson leads the charge for Team USA. Jackson, who has dominated the 500m in World Cup competition over the past two seasons, is still in pursuit of her first individual world championship medal and will be eager to make her mark on the global stage.

Speed skating world championships 2025: Dates, schedule & start times

Date Thursday, March 13 to Sunday, March 16 Venue Vikingskipet Location Hamar, Norway

2025 World Speed Skating Championships Schedule

Day Time (ET) Platform Thursday 1 pm Peacock Friday 2 pm Peacock Saturday 9 am Peacock 1 pm* CNBC Sunday 7 am Peacock 12 pm* CNBC

How to watch speed skating 2025 world championships

TV channel: CNBC

Live stream: Peacock, Fubo

The 2025 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships are being live streamed on Peacock, with same-day coverage on CNBC. The International Skating Union (ISU) also offers live streaming on its YouTube channel, though geo-blocking applies in some regions.