How to watch 2025 World Athletics Relays Day 1: Livestream, TV channel & Schedule

GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 World Athletics Relays, including tv channel, full schedule, livestream and how to watch info.

Olympic champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Andre De Grasse headline a star-studded field of over 700 sprinters set to light up the 2025 World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou.

With qualification for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on the line, the stakes are high. The top 14 finishers in the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relays—as well as the mixed 4x400m—will punch their tickets to Japan this September.

Team USA, dominant at last year’s World Relays with four wins from five events, followed that up with three relay golds at the Paris Olympics. Their lineup this time is stacked once again, featuring Kenny Bednarek, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 200m, rising sprint sensation Erriyon Knighton, and TeeTee Terry, who helped clinch 4x100m gold in Paris.

The global talent pool is equally impressive. Jamaica brings serious firepower with Olympic legends Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Yohan Blake, and silver medalist Kishane Thompson, while Canada leans on the explosive pace of De Grasse.

With so many world-class sprinters in the mix, Guangzhou promises a thrilling preview of what's to come in Tokyo later this year.

How to watch World Athletics Relays 2025: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: CNBC

CNBC Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), Peacock

The world’s fastest relay squads will take center stage this weekend as the World Athletics Relays stream live on Peacock and air on CNBC, with coverage kicking off at 7 a.m. ET each day from Guangzhou, China.

If you're looking to stream the event, it'll also be available through platforms that offer CNBC — like Fubo, which currently has a free 7-day trial for new users.

When and where is the 2025 World Athletics Relays Day 1?

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025 (Day 1)

Saturday, May 10, 2025 (Day 1) Time: 7:00 am ET or 4:00 am PT

7:00 am ET or 4:00 am PT Location: Guangzhou, China

The 2025 World Athletics Relays Day 1 starts at 7 am ET, live from Guangzhou, China.

Saturday's action features the debut of the mixed 4x100m relay, alongside crucial qualifying rounds for the men’s and women's 4x100m and 4x400m, plus the mixed 4x400m — all with spots at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo up for grabs.

Sunday brings the first medal showdown in the mixed 4x100m final, followed by more qualifying heats and championship-deciding finals across the remaining five events.

Schedule for the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25