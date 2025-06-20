GOAL brings you everything to know about the 2025 Women's National Football Conference, including date, start time, tv channel and how to watch info.

From June 20–22, the WNFC is set to light up the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco with a thrilling weekend celebrating every corner of women’s football.

The action kicks off on Friday, June 20, with the Top 100 Varsity Girls Flag Tournament, backed by adidas. Showcasing elite high school flag talent from across the U.S., the day will also feature the Got Her Back Clinic and Confidence Camp, powered by Dove. The clinic will be steered by USA Football veterans Kilolo Westmorland and Ava Wallace, while social media sensation Santia Deck adds her star power with exclusive coverage.

Saturday, June 21, brings the spotlight to the main stage with the IX Cup Championship Game. With Justina Valentine headlining pregame festivities and serving as host for the day, the energy will hit a high note at halftime thanks to a live performance from Bow Wow. That evening, fans can catch the WNFC FLAG Adult Women’s Tournament followed by the official IX Cup Championship Celebration.

Sunday wraps things up in style. The day begins with the 6th Annual Championship Breakfast & Awards Show, hosted by Tommi Vincent. This distinguished gathering will honor the brightest stars in women's football and salute inspirational figures in sports and entertainment like Monica Paul, Jennifer Yepez-Blundell, Dede McGuire, Tiffani Dawn Sykes, Erin Griffin, and more.

The gridiron action continues Sunday with the Top 100 Varsity Girls Flag Championship Game (again sponsored by adidas), the WNFC FLAG Adult Championship Game, and the electrifying WNFC All-Pro Women's Tackle Game.

From how to watch and stream the action, here’s your one-stop guide to the 2025 WNFC Championship game.

How to watch 2025 WNFC Championship weekend: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Livestream: Victory+, Fubo (Try for free!)

A packed house of passionate fans and top-tier women athletes will descend on the Ford Center at The Star for a high-octane weekend of football and celebration — all set to be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 and Victory+.

The event will also be available for streaming on platforms carrying ESPN2, such as Fubo, which is currently offering a free 7-day trial for new users.

When and where is the 2025 WNFC Championship weekend?

First round: June 20-22

June 20-22 Location: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC), widely recognized as the top-tier pro women's football league in the U.S., has unveiled a thrilling slate of events for IX Cup Championship Weekend, set for June 20–22 in Frisco.

The marquee showdown? The WNFC IX Cup Championship Game on Saturday, June 21 at 3 pm ET, where the league's top two teams will square off for the prestigious IX Cup crown in what promises to be a hard-fought battle for glory.