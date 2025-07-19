How to watch 2025 WNBA All-Star Game: TV channel, live stream, start time and rosters

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, as well as start time, rosters & plenty more.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is set to make its debut in Indianapolis, but fans hoping to see the city’s brightest basketball star take center stage will be left disappointed.

Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever sensation and the league's top vote-getter, has announced she'll miss this year's All-Star festivities due to a groin injury. That includes sitting out both the marquee All-Star Game and the popular 3-point contest, despite the action unfolding at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, her home court. It’s a frustrating twist for Fever fans who were eager to see Clark shine in front of a hometown crowd.

Still, the showcase won’t be short on star power. The Fever and Seattle Storm lead the way with three All-Star nods apiece, while injury replacements have boosted both the Washington Mystics and league-leading Minnesota Lynx to three selections each.

Though sidelined, Clark will still play a role—serving as captain and honorary coach of Team Clark. On the other side, Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier will captain the opposing squad in what promises to be a talent-packed showdown.

Here’s all you need to know about the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, including team rosters and how to tune in.

How to watch the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: ESPN app, Fubo (Try for free!)

Basketball fans can catch all the action from the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game live on ABC, with streaming available through the ESPN app (login via your TV provider required).

For those looking to tune in without a cable subscription, Fubo is also offering coverage—and you can even take advantage of their free trial to watch the game without spending a dime.

When is the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?

The WNBA All-Star Game tips off on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game starts at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT.

Date Saturday, July 19 2025 Tip-Off Time 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

Who will play in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?

Here's a breakdown of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game rosters, with replacements included for the sidelined Caitlin Clark, Satou Sabally, and Rhyne Howard. Starters are highlighted in bold, and player positions and teams are noted:

Team Clark

G Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever — captain; ruled out due to groin injury

F Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

G Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

F A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

F Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury — injured, won’t play

G Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

F Gabby Williams, Seattle Storm

G Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics

F Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

G Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

F Kayla Thornton, Golden State Valkyries

G Brittney Sykes, Washington Mystics — steps in as injury replacement

F Brionna Jones, Atlanta Dream — called up due to injury

Team Collier