How to watch 2025 Volta a Catalunya: Live stream, start times and tv schedule for the road cycling Grand Tour

First held in 1911, the Volta a Catalunya is the third-oldest event on the World Tour calendar and remains a paradise for climbers, featuring three summit finishes and a series of punishing ascents.

The week-long race kicks off with a rolling opener in Baix Emporda, followed by a trickier second stage around Banyoles. However, the real climbing begins on stage 3 with a summit showdown at La Molina. There's no respite, as stage 4 tackles an even tougher ascent to Montserrat, marking the monastery's 1000th anniversary in brutal fashion.

Fortunately for the peloton, stage 5 offers some relief before another grueling mountaintop finish on stage 6 at Queralt. As per tradition, the race wraps up in Barcelona, with multiple circuits of the iconic Montjuic climb testing the riders one final time.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar won't be on the start line this year, shifting the favorite tag to Jonas Vingegaard, fitness permitting after his Paris-Nice crash. Other contenders include Juan Ayuso and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), and rising talent Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto), setting the stage for a fierce battle.

With seven stages in as many days, the Spanish race serves as an ideal proving ground for riders tuning up for the Giro d’Italia and, further down the road, the Tour de France.

It all begins in Sant Feliu de Guíxols, where the first stage will both start and finish, showcasing some of the region's most picturesque landscapes.

2025 Volta a Catalunya: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Monday, March 24 to Sunday, March 30 Start Sant Feliu de Guíxols Finish Barcelona Stages Seven 2024 Winners Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Volta a Catalunya Stage 1: Route, venue and key information

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Venue: Sant Feliu de Guíxols – Sant Feliu de Guíxols

Sant Feliu de Guíxols – Sant Feliu de Guíxols Estimated start and finish times: 7:50 am ET to 12 pm ET

7:50 am ET to 12 pm ET Length: 178.3km

The race kicks off with a demanding 178.6km stage around Sant Feliu de Guíxols, featuring two Category 3 climbs and approximately 2,630 meters of elevation gain. The finale presents a tricky challenge, with a 5% incline over the last 500 meters. Expect a high-speed battle as the sprinters vie for the opening stage victory.

How to watch 2025 Volta a Catalunya

📺 TV channel: NBC

NBC 📲 Live streaming: Peacock, FloBikes

The 2025 Volta a Catalunya will be aired live in the USA by NBC and its streaming service Peacock.

The race will also be aired by FloBikes, with a subscription costing $150 annually or $29.99 per month.

NBC Sports and Peacock extended their partnership with Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) in 2024, securing exclusive U.S. broadcast rights for the Tour de France through 2029. The deal ensures live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

ASO's U.S. broadcast lineup also includes major stage races like the Tour de France Femmes, Vuelta a España, La Vuelta Femenina, Paris-Nice, and Critérium du Dauphiné. Fans of one-day classics can also tune in for Paris-Roubaix, Paris-Roubaix Femmes, La Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Paris-Tours.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stages 2025

Stage Date Route Stage 1 Monday, March 24 Sant Feliu de Guíxols - Sant Feliu de Guíxols Stage 2 Tuesday, March 25 Banyoles - Figueres Stage 3 Wednesday, March 26 Viladecans The Style Outlets - La Molina Stage 4 Thursday, March 27 Sant Vicenç de Castellet - Montserrat Millenari Stage 5 Friday, March 28 Paüls - Amposta (Terres de l’Ebre) Stage 6 Saturday, March 29 Berga - Queralt Stage 7 Sunday, March 30 Barcelona - Barcelona

Volta a Catalunya Favorites

UAE Team Emirates once again enters a major race with the frontrunner tag, boasting two of the top five contenders—mirroring their lineup at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Juan Ayuso's performance at Tirreno-Adriatico was nothing short of dominant. Initially, Adam Yates seemed the likelier victor given his experience, but the 22-year-old Spaniard proved otherwise, seizing the title with authority. His recent victories at the Trofeo Laigueglia and Faun Drôme Classic further underline his rapid ascent as a serious general classification threat.

Ayuso's primary rival will be Primoz Roglic, who leads a formidable Red Bull BORA-hansgrohe squad. The Slovenian's only appearance this season came at the Volta ao Algarve, where he finished eighth. With a month to refine his form, Roglic is expected to be in far better shape for the challenge in Catalunya.

This marks his third appearance at the Volta a Catalunya, having first competed in 2016, finishing 44th. Last year, in his farewell season with Jumbo-Visma, Roglic clinched the overall title, and he will be eager to replicate that success.

Other key names in contention for a top-five finish include Yates, Sepp Kuss, Ben O'Connor, Enric Mas, and Mikel Landa. Barring any crashes, Ayuso and Roglic should be strong bets for the podium, with the final spot wide open.

While Ayuso enters as the in-form rider, Roglic’s pedigree and preparation for the Grand Tours give him the edge. Unlike Tirreno-Adriatico, where Ayuso faced a relatively weaker field, this race presents a sterner test. Expect Roglič to rise to the occasion and successfully defend his Catalunya crown.