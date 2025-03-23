How to watch 2025 Valspar Championship Sunday final round: Live stream, tee times, tv schedule for PGA Tour golf

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Valspar Championship Sunday final round PGA Tour golf live on TV, with & without cable.

The Valspar Championship weekend is underway at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort, marking the closing stages of the PGA Tour's 2025 Florida Swing.

As the 2025 Valspar Championship heads into its decisive final round, several compelling storylines are unfolding.

Reigning champion Peter Malnati, who snapped a nine-year winless streak with his triumph last year, failed to make the cut this time around. He’ll now turn his attention to next week’s Houston Open.

At the top of the leaderboard, a three-way battle is brewing between Nico Echavarría, Jacob Bridgeman, and Viktor Hovland. Just behind them, a rising star making his 10th PGA Tour appearance sits alone in fourth, while a pair of major champions are lurking just two shots off the pace.

With an $8.7 million purse up for grabs and a $1.566 million payday awaiting the champion, Sunday promises high drama.

GOAL has everything you need to know about final-round tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

Valspar Championship 2025 final round: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Sunday, March 23, 2025 Course Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort Location Palm Harbor, Florida Prize Money $8.7 million

The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, will serve as the setting for this year's Valspar Championship.

How to watch 2025 Valspar Championship Sunday final round PGA Tour Golf

TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC

Golf Channel/NBC Live streaming: Peacock

U.S. viewers can catch the Valspar Championship on The Golf Channel and NBC, with both networks' broadcasts also available for live streaming via Peacock.

For an in-depth experience, ESPN Plus provides extended PGA Tour Live coverage, featuring marquee groups, selected holes, and primary action feeds.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Sunday

📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1 pm – 6 pm

📺 NBC / Peacock: 3 pm – 6 pm

📲 ESPN Plus: 7:45 am – 6 pm

Valspar Championship Tee Times