How to watch 2025 Valspar Championship Sunday final round: Live stream, tee times, tv schedule for PGA Tour golf

The Valspar Championship weekend is underway at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort, marking the closing stages of the PGA Tour's 2025 Florida Swing.
As the 2025 Valspar Championship heads into its decisive final round, several compelling storylines are unfolding.
Reigning champion Peter Malnati, who snapped a nine-year winless streak with his triumph last year, failed to make the cut this time around. He’ll now turn his attention to next week’s Houston Open.
At the top of the leaderboard, a three-way battle is brewing between Nico Echavarría, Jacob Bridgeman, and Viktor Hovland. Just behind them, a rising star making his 10th PGA Tour appearance sits alone in fourth, while a pair of major champions are lurking just two shots off the pace.
With an $8.7 million purse up for grabs and a $1.566 million payday awaiting the champion, Sunday promises high drama.
GOAL has everything you need to know about final-round tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.
Valspar Championship 2025 final round: Dates, Time & TV schedule
Dates
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Course
Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort
Location
Palm Harbor, Florida
Prize Money
$8.7 million
The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, will serve as the setting for this year's Valspar Championship.
How to watch 2025 Valspar Championship Sunday final round PGA Tour Golf
- TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC
- Live streaming: Peacock
U.S. viewers can catch the Valspar Championship on The Golf Channel and NBC, with both networks' broadcasts also available for live streaming via Peacock.
For an in-depth experience, ESPN Plus provides extended PGA Tour Live coverage, featuring marquee groups, selected holes, and primary action feeds.
Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):
Sunday
- 📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1 pm – 6 pm
- 📺 NBC / Peacock: 3 pm – 6 pm
- 📲 ESPN Plus: 7:45 am – 6 pm
Valspar Championship Tee Times
Time (ET)
Players
6:30 am
Aaron Baddeley, Mason Andersen
6:39 am
Antoine Rozner, Kevin Kisner
6:48 am
Kris Ventura, Beau Hossler
6:57 am
Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan
7:06 am
Jesper Svensson, Camilo Villegas
7:15 am
David Lipsky, Adam Scott
7:24 am
Braden Thornberry, Ryan Fox
7:33 am
John Pak, Sam Stevens
7:42 am
Neal Shipley, Rafael Campos
7:51 am
Sepp Straka, Mac Meissner
8:05 am
Tom Kim, Keith Mitchell
8:14 am
Thomas Detry, Doug Ghim
8:23 am
Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett
8:32 am
Michael Kim, Will Chandler
8:41 am
Thorbjørn Olesen, Steven Fisk
8:50 am
Harry Hall, Xander Schauffele
9:00 am
Max McGreevy, Will Zalatoris
9:10 am
Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
9:25 am
Luke Clanton, Luke List
9:35 am
Victor Perez, Mackenzie Hughes
9:45 am
Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland
9:55 am
Sami Valimaki, Seamus Power
10:05 am
Ryan Gerard, Chandler Phillips
10:15 am
Matti Schmid, Eric Cole
10:25 am
Sahith Theegala, Sam Ryder
10:35 am
Stephan Jaeger, Noah Goodwin
10:50 am
Kaito Onishi, Tommy Fleetwood
11:00 am
Kevin Velo, Matt McCarty
11:10 am
Bud Cauley, J.T. Poston
11:20 am
Henrik Norlander, Lucas Glover
11:30 am
Patrick Fishburn, Jordan Spieth
11:40 am
Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An
11:50 am
Billy Horschel, Corey Conners
12:00 pm
Andrew Novak, Joe Highsmith
12:15 pm
Shane Lowry, Ryo Hisatsune
12:25 pm
Davis Riley, Jeremy Paul
12:35 pm
Justin Thomas, Kevin Yu
12:45 pm
Viktor Hovland, Ricky Castillo
12:55 pm
Nico Echavarria, Jacob Bridgeman