Valero Texas Open 2025 - Round ThreeGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 4: Live stream, tee times, tv schedule for PGA Tour Golf

TV Guide & Streaming

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 4 PGA Tour Golf live on TV, with & without cable.

As the Valero Texas Open heads into its final stretch, the countdown to Masters week has officially begun.

Brian Harman, already guaranteed a tee time at Augusta, holds a commanding three-shot advantage heading into Sunday’s finale. Andrew Novak and Keith Mitchell remain within striking distance, each hoping a victory will secure their place at the year’s first major, while Sami Valimaki, Chad Ramey, and Ryo Hisatsune still have an outside shot—though they’ll likely need more than just a strong finish.

Novak currently sits alone in second, with Tom Hoge just one stroke behind him in third, setting the stage for a high-stakes finish in San Antonio.

GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 4 tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

Valero Texas Open 2025 Round 4: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time

8:15 am ET or 5:15 am PT

Course

Oaks Course

Location

TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas

Prize Money

$9,500,000

The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio in Texas, will serve as the setting for 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs from Thursday, April 3 to Sunday, April 6.

How to watch Valero Texas Open 2025 Round 4 PGA Tour Golf

  • TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC
  • Live streaming: Peacock

U.S. viewers can catch the Valero Texas Open 2025 golf action on The Golf Channel and NBC, with both networks' broadcasts also available for live streaming via Peacock.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Sunday, April 6

  • 📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
  • 📺📲NBC / Peacock: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Valero Texas Open 2025 Tee Times

Time (ET)

Players

Tee

10:40am

Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Noah Goodwin

1st

10:40am

Mac Meissner, Carson Young, Matt Wallace

10th

10:52am

Steven Fisk, Chandler Phillips, Keegan Bradley

1st

10:52am

Sam Ryder, Bud Cauley, Tommy Fleetwood

10th

11:04am

Harry Hall, Ben James (a), Antoine Rozner

1st

11:04am

Cameron Young, John Pak, Justin Rose

10th

11:16am

Quade Cummins, Adam Svensson, Harry Higgs

1st

11:16am

Nate Lashley, Aldrich Potgieter, Matt Kuchar

10th

11:28am

Jordan Spieth, William Mouw, Ryan Gerard

1st

11:28am

J.T. Poston, Jesper Svensson, Daniel Berger

10th

11:40am

Emiliano Grillo, Chan Kim, Rickie Fowler

1st

11:40am

Kevin Roy, Ben Martin, Ben Griffin

10th

11:52am

Henrik Norlander, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners

1st

11:52am

Camilo Villegas, Patrick Fishburn, Matthew Riedel

10th

12:04pm

Francesco Molinari, Alejandro Tosti, Zach Johnson

1st

12:04pm

Thorbjørn Olesen, Eric Cole, Lanto Griffin

10th

12:16pm

Ryo Hisatsune, Maverick McNealy, Denny McCarthy

1st

12:16pm

Patton Kizzire, Erik van Rooyen, Rafael Campos

10th

12:28pm

Keith Mitchell, Sami Valimaki, Chad Ramey

1st

12:28pm

Tony Finau, Brice Garnett, Gary Woodland

10th

12:40pm

Brian Harman, Andrew Novak, Tom Hoge

1st

12:40pm

Peter Malnati, Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Dickson

10th

