Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 4 PGA Tour Golf live on TV, with & without cable.

As the Valero Texas Open heads into its final stretch, the countdown to Masters week has officially begun.

Brian Harman, already guaranteed a tee time at Augusta, holds a commanding three-shot advantage heading into Sunday’s finale. Andrew Novak and Keith Mitchell remain within striking distance, each hoping a victory will secure their place at the year’s first major, while Sami Valimaki, Chad Ramey, and Ryo Hisatsune still have an outside shot—though they’ll likely need more than just a strong finish.

Novak currently sits alone in second, with Tom Hoge just one stroke behind him in third, setting the stage for a high-stakes finish in San Antonio.

GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 4 tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

Valero Texas Open 2025 Round 4: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time 8:15 am ET or 5:15 am PT Course Oaks Course Location TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas Prize Money $9,500,000

The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio in Texas, will serve as the setting for 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs from Thursday, April 3 to Sunday, April 6.

How to watch Valero Texas Open 2025 Round 4 PGA Tour Golf

TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC

Golf Channel/NBC Live streaming: Peacock

U.S. viewers can catch the Valero Texas Open 2025 golf action on The Golf Channel and NBC, with both networks' broadcasts also available for live streaming via Peacock.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Sunday, April 6

📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

📺📲NBC / Peacock: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Valero Texas Open 2025 Tee Times