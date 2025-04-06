As the Valero Texas Open heads into its final stretch, the countdown to Masters week has officially begun.
Brian Harman, already guaranteed a tee time at Augusta, holds a commanding three-shot advantage heading into Sunday’s finale. Andrew Novak and Keith Mitchell remain within striking distance, each hoping a victory will secure their place at the year’s first major, while Sami Valimaki, Chad Ramey, and Ryo Hisatsune still have an outside shot—though they’ll likely need more than just a strong finish.
Novak currently sits alone in second, with Tom Hoge just one stroke behind him in third, setting the stage for a high-stakes finish in San Antonio.
GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 4 tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.
Valero Texas Open 2025 Round 4: Dates, Time & TV schedule
Dates
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Time
8:15 am ET or 5:15 am PT
Course
Oaks Course
Location
TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas
Prize Money
$9,500,000
The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio in Texas, will serve as the setting for 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs from Thursday, April 3 to Sunday, April 6.
How to watch Valero Texas Open 2025 Round 4 PGA Tour Golf
- TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC
- Live streaming: Peacock
U.S. viewers can catch the Valero Texas Open 2025 golf action on The Golf Channel and NBC, with both networks' broadcasts also available for live streaming via Peacock.
Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):
Sunday, April 6
- 📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
- 📺📲NBC / Peacock: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Valero Texas Open 2025 Tee Times
Time (ET)
Players
Tee
10:40am
Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Noah Goodwin
1st
10:40am
Mac Meissner, Carson Young, Matt Wallace
10th
10:52am
Steven Fisk, Chandler Phillips, Keegan Bradley
1st
10:52am
Sam Ryder, Bud Cauley, Tommy Fleetwood
10th
11:04am
Harry Hall, Ben James (a), Antoine Rozner
1st
11:04am
Cameron Young, John Pak, Justin Rose
10th
11:16am
Quade Cummins, Adam Svensson, Harry Higgs
1st
11:16am
Nate Lashley, Aldrich Potgieter, Matt Kuchar
10th
11:28am
Jordan Spieth, William Mouw, Ryan Gerard
1st
11:28am
J.T. Poston, Jesper Svensson, Daniel Berger
10th
11:40am
Emiliano Grillo, Chan Kim, Rickie Fowler
1st
11:40am
Kevin Roy, Ben Martin, Ben Griffin
10th
11:52am
Henrik Norlander, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners
1st
11:52am
Camilo Villegas, Patrick Fishburn, Matthew Riedel
10th
12:04pm
Francesco Molinari, Alejandro Tosti, Zach Johnson
1st
12:04pm
Thorbjørn Olesen, Eric Cole, Lanto Griffin
10th
12:16pm
Ryo Hisatsune, Maverick McNealy, Denny McCarthy
1st
12:16pm
Patton Kizzire, Erik van Rooyen, Rafael Campos
10th
12:28pm
Keith Mitchell, Sami Valimaki, Chad Ramey
1st
12:28pm
Tony Finau, Brice Garnett, Gary Woodland
10th
12:40pm
Brian Harman, Andrew Novak, Tom Hoge
1st
12:40pm
Peter Malnati, Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Dickson
10th