How to watch 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 3: Live stream, tee times, tv schedule for PGA Tour Golf

The Valero Texas Open has entered its decisive stretch, with one final opportunity for players to secure a last-minute invitation to Augusta before the Masters field is set.
Brian Harman sits atop the leaderboard at TPC San Antonio and already has his ticket punched for Augusta National. Right on his heels is Keith Mitchell, who’s aiming to earn a return trip to the iconic event for the third time.
Several others remain in the hunt for a career-changing win that would book their spot at the Masters. Among them: Sam Ryder, Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, and Carson Young, all eyeing a breakthrough moment.
Notably absent from the weekend action are high-profile names like Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama, both of whom missed the cut and will now look ahead to their own Masters preparations.
GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 3 tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.
Valero Texas Open 2025 Round 3: Dates, Time & TV schedule
Dates
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Time
11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT
Course
Oaks Course
Location
TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas
Prize Money
$9,500,000
The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio in Texas, will serve as the setting for 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs from Thursday, April 3 to Sunday, April 6.
How to watch Valero Texas Open 2025 Round 3 PGA Tour Golf
- TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC
- Live streaming: Peacock
U.S. viewers can catch the Valero Texas Open 2025 golf action on The Golf Channel and NBC, with both networks' broadcasts also available for live streaming via Peacock.
Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):
Saturday, April 5
- 📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
- 📺📲NBC / Peacock: 3:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Sunday, April 6
- 📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
- 📺📲NBC / Peacock: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Valero Texas Open 2025 Tee Times
Time (EDT)
Tee
Players
11:00 am
1
Sami Valimaki, Chan Kim, Chad Ramey
11:00 am
10
Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, Steven Fisk
11:11 am
1
Francesco Molinari, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge
11:11 am
10
Chandler Phillips, Rafael Campos, Kevin Roy
11:22 am
1
Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy
11:22 am
10
Alejandro Tosti, William Mouw, Beau Hossler
11:33 am
1
Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin
11:33 am
10
Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Tony Finau
11:44 am
1
John Pak, Ryan Gerard, Quade Cummins
11:44 am
10
Justin Rose, Adam Svensson, Camilo Villegas
11:55 am
1
Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson, Harry Higgs
11:55 am
10
Nate Lashley, Noah Goodwin, Aldrich Potgieter
12:06 pm
1
Henrik Norlander, Harry Hall, Ben James (a)
12:06 pm
10
Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner, Matt Kuchar
12:17 pm
1
Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston, Antoine Rozner
12:17 pm
10
Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, Gary Woodland
12:28 pm
1
Carson Young, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak
12:28 pm
10
Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel
12:39 pm
1
Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Berger
12:39 pm
10
Thorbjørn Olesen, Eric Cole, Patrick Rodgers
12:50 pm
1
Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder
12:50 pm
10
Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Taylor Dickson