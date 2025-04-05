This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 3: Live stream, tee times, tv schedule for PGA Tour Golf

TV Guide & Streaming

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 3 PGA Tour Golf live on TV, with & without cable.

The Valero Texas Open has entered its decisive stretch, with one final opportunity for players to secure a last-minute invitation to Augusta before the Masters field is set.

Brian Harman sits atop the leaderboard at TPC San Antonio and already has his ticket punched for Augusta National. Right on his heels is Keith Mitchell, who’s aiming to earn a return trip to the iconic event for the third time.

Several others remain in the hunt for a career-changing win that would book their spot at the Masters. Among them: Sam Ryder, Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, and Carson Young, all eyeing a breakthrough moment.

Notably absent from the weekend action are high-profile names like Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama, both of whom missed the cut and will now look ahead to their own Masters preparations.

GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 3 tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

Valero Texas Open 2025 Round 3: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Time

11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT

Course

Oaks Course

Location

TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas

Prize Money

$9,500,000

The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio in Texas, will serve as the setting for 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs from Thursday, April 3 to Sunday, April 6.

How to watch Valero Texas Open 2025 Round 3 PGA Tour Golf

  • TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC
  • Live streaming: Peacock

U.S. viewers can catch the Valero Texas Open 2025 golf action on The Golf Channel and NBC, with both networks' broadcasts also available for live streaming via Peacock.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Saturday, April 5

  • 📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
  • 📺📲NBC / Peacock: 3:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Sunday, April 6

  • 📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
  • 📺📲NBC / Peacock: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Valero Texas Open 2025 Tee Times

Time (EDT)

Tee

Players

11:00 am

1

Sami Valimaki, Chan Kim, Chad Ramey

11:00 am

10

Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, Steven Fisk

11:11 am

1

Francesco Molinari, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge

11:11 am

10

Chandler Phillips, Rafael Campos, Kevin Roy

11:22 am

1

Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy

11:22 am

10

Alejandro Tosti, William Mouw, Beau Hossler

11:33 am

1

Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

11:33 am

10

Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Tony Finau

11:44 am

1

John Pak, Ryan Gerard, Quade Cummins

11:44 am

10

Justin Rose, Adam Svensson, Camilo Villegas

11:55 am

1

Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson, Harry Higgs

11:55 am

10

Nate Lashley, Noah Goodwin, Aldrich Potgieter

12:06 pm

1

Henrik Norlander, Harry Hall, Ben James (a)

12:06 pm

10

Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner, Matt Kuchar

12:17 pm

1

Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston, Antoine Rozner

12:17 pm

10

Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, Gary Woodland

12:28 pm

1

Carson Young, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak

12:28 pm

10

Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel

12:39 pm

1

Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Berger

12:39 pm

10

Thorbjørn Olesen, Eric Cole, Patrick Rodgers

12:50 pm

1

Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder

12:50 pm

10

Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Taylor Dickson

