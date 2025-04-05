How to watch 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 3: Live stream, tee times, tv schedule for PGA Tour Golf

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 3 PGA Tour Golf live on TV, with & without cable.

The Valero Texas Open has entered its decisive stretch, with one final opportunity for players to secure a last-minute invitation to Augusta before the Masters field is set.

Brian Harman sits atop the leaderboard at TPC San Antonio and already has his ticket punched for Augusta National. Right on his heels is Keith Mitchell, who’s aiming to earn a return trip to the iconic event for the third time.

Several others remain in the hunt for a career-changing win that would book their spot at the Masters. Among them: Sam Ryder, Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, and Carson Young, all eyeing a breakthrough moment.

Notably absent from the weekend action are high-profile names like Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama, both of whom missed the cut and will now look ahead to their own Masters preparations.

GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 3 tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

Valero Texas Open 2025 Round 3: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT Course Oaks Course Location TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas Prize Money $9,500,000

The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio in Texas, will serve as the setting for 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs from Thursday, April 3 to Sunday, April 6.

How to watch Valero Texas Open 2025 Round 3 PGA Tour Golf

TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC

Golf Channel/NBC Live streaming: Peacock

U.S. viewers can catch the Valero Texas Open 2025 golf action on The Golf Channel and NBC, with both networks' broadcasts also available for live streaming via Peacock.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Saturday, April 5

📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm

📺📲NBC / Peacock: 3:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Sunday, April 6

📺 Golf Channel / Peacock: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

📺📲NBC / Peacock: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Valero Texas Open 2025 Tee Times