How to watch 2025 Truist Championship: Live stream, Tee times, TV schedule for PGA Tour golf

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Truist Championship PGA Tour golf live on TV, with & without cable.

The PGA Tour rolls into its sixth signature stop of the season with the Truist Championship, formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship. This year, the action shifts to Philadelphia Cricket Club as Quail Hollow preps to take center stage for next week's PGA Championship.

Few have owned this event quite like Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman has lifted the trophy four times and arrives as the reigning champion. Now 36, McIlroy's game has been in top gear all season, with three victories already under his belt. With form and familiarity on his side, he's poised to make yet another deep run when play tees off Thursday in Philly.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch 2025 Truist Championship PGA Tour golf from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Truist Championship 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Thursday, May 8 to Sunday, May 11 Course Philadelphia Cricket Club Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Prize Money $20 million ($3.6 million for winner)

The Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will serve as the setting for this year's Truist Championship.

How to watch 2025 Truist Championship

TV channel: Golf Channel/NBC

Golf Channel/NBC Live streaming: Fubo, Paramount+, ESPN+

U.S. viewers can catch the 2025 Truist Championship on The Golf Channel and NBC Sports app, with later rounds aired on CBS.

For cord-cutters, Fubo offers live access to both channels, ensuring you don't miss a shot.

For an in-depth experience, ESPN Plus provides extended PGA Tour Live coverage, featuring marquee groups, selected holes, and primary action feeds.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Thursday, May 8

📺 Golf Channel/ NBC Sports App: 2 pm – 6 pm

Friday, May 9

📺 Golf Channel/ NBC Sports App: 2 pm – 6 pm

Saturday, May 10

📺 Golf Channel/ NBC Sports App: 1 pm – 3 pm

CBS: 3 pm - 6 pm

Sunday, May 11