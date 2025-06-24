How to watch 2025 Tight End University: Livestream, TV channel, date and start time

GOAL brings you everything to know about the 2025 Tight End University, including date, start time, tv channel and how to watch info.

Launched in 2021 by star tight ends George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen, Tight End University was built to unite the tight end fraternity for an intense, hands-on three-day experience.

The annual summit offers a rare chance for players to connect, exchange ideas, and sharpen their craft through film breakdowns, on-field workouts, recovery sessions, and more. It’s more than just reps and drills — it's a brotherhood where knowledge gets passed down from current standouts and former greats alike.

This year's edition in Nashville will welcome over 75 tight ends, including Super Bowl winner Dallas Goedert (Eagles), All-Pro rookie Brock Bowers (Raiders), and NFL icon Dallas Clark. For the full roster of participants, head over to the official TEU Instagram page.

From how to watch and tv coverage to participants and former superstars present at the event, here's your one-stop guide to the 2025 Tight End University.

How to watch 2025 Tight End University: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), Sling, ESPN+

NFL Live is hitting the road this summer, making a special stop on Tuesday, June 24, as the first TV show to go live from Tight End University (TEU). The Emmy-winning show will air from 4–5 pm ET on ESPN, broadcasting straight from Vanderbilt University, the home of this year's TEU summit.

Host Laura Rutledge and analyst Dan Orlovsky will take viewers inside the action-packed, camp-style gathering of tight ends from across the league. The duo will give fans a front-row seat to the four-day event, mixing in laughs, behind-the-scenes stories, and sit-down chats with TEU attendees — all while highlighting the unique camaraderie and energy that define this annual offseason tradition.

Fans can tune in to the event via the ESPN app, it will also be available for streaming on platforms carrying ESPN, such as Fubo, which is currently offering a free 7-day trial for new users.

When and where is the 2025 Tight End University?

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Time: 4 pm ET to 5 pm ET

4 pm ET to 5 pm ET Location: Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee

