How to watch 2025 SEC Tournament: Bracket, livestream, TV schedule & seedings for men's basketball

This season, the SEC has demonstrated remarkable strength, boasting seven teams ranked within the top 25, including four in the top 10. The tournament will feature all 16 conference teams, a first since the inclusion of Oklahoma and Texas.

Top-seeded Auburn, led by standout Johni Broome, aims to secure back-to-back SEC tournament titles. Second-seeded Florida is vying for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while Alabama, seeded third, seeks to regain its early-season momentum following an overtime victory against a major rival to close the regular season.

Teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble, such as Arkansas, under first-year coach John Calipari, are looking to make a strong impression. Both Oklahoma and Georgia also aim to solidify their tournament résumés with deep runs in Nashville.

When and where is the 2025 SEC men's basketball tournament?

Dates: Wednesday, March 12 to Sunday, March 16

Venue & Location: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch the 2025 SEC men's basketball tournament

TV channel: SEC Network, ESPN

SEC Network, ESPN Live stream: Fubo, Sling, ESPN+

Subsequent rounds will feature matchups between advancing teams and higher-seeded opponents, culminating in the championship game on March 16. The tournament champion will earn an automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament, adding significant stakes to each contest.

All first-round games will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Streaming options are available through the ESPN app, ESPN+, the network's subscription-based platform, and Fubo, which provides a free trial for new users and boasts every channel needed to catch the entire SEC tournament.

SEC men's basketball tournament schedule 2025

For the full tournament schedule, check out the details below.

Wednesday, March 12: First Round

Game Time (ET) TV/Live stream Game 1: No. 16 South Carolina vs. No. 9 Arkansas 1 pm SEC Network, Fubo Game 2: No. 13 Texas vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt 3:30 pm SEC Network, Fubo Game 3: No. 15 LSU vs. No. 10 Mississippi State 7 pm SEC Network, Fubo Game 4: No. 14 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Georgia 9:30 pm SEC Network, Fubo

Thursday, March 13: Second Round

Game Time (ET) TV/Live stream Game 5: No. 8 Ole Miss vs. Game 1 winner 1 pm SEC Network, Fubo Game 6: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner 3:30 pm SEC Network, Fubo Game 7: No. 7 Missouri vs. Game 3 winner 7 pm SEC Network, Fubo Game 8: No. 6 Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner 9:30 pm SEC Network, Fubo

Friday, March 14: Semifinals

Game Time (ET) TV/Live stream Game 9: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner 1 pm ESPN, Fubo Game 10: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner 3:30 pm ESPN, Fubo Game 11: No. 2 Florida vs. Game 7 winner 7 pm SEC Network, Fubo Game 12: No. 3 Alabama vs. Game 8 winner 9:30 pm SEC Network, Fubo

Saturday, March 15: Quarterfinals

Game Time (ET) TV/Live stream Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner 1 pm ESPN, Fubo Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner 3:30 pm ESPN, Fubo

Sunday, March 16: Championship

Game Time (ET) TV/Live stream Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner 1 pm ESPN, Fubo

SEC men's basketball tournament bracket 2025

Here's a breakdown of the full seeding, bracket, and final regular-season standings for the 2025 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament.