How to watch 2025 SEC Tournament: Bracket, livestream, TV schedule & seedings for men's basketball

This season, the SEC has demonstrated remarkable strength, boasting seven teams ranked within the top 25, including four in the top 10. The tournament will feature all 16 conference teams, a first since the inclusion of Oklahoma and Texas.
Top-seeded Auburn, led by standout Johni Broome, aims to secure back-to-back SEC tournament titles. Second-seeded Florida is vying for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while Alabama, seeded third, seeks to regain its early-season momentum following an overtime victory against a major rival to close the regular season.
Teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble, such as Arkansas, under first-year coach John Calipari, are looking to make a strong impression. Both Oklahoma and Georgia also aim to solidify their tournament résumés with deep runs in Nashville.
When and where is the 2025 SEC men's basketball tournament?
- Dates: Wednesday, March 12 to Sunday, March 16
- Venue & Location: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
The 2025 Southeastern Conference (SEC) men's basketball tournament is set to commence on Wednesday, March 12, and will conclude with the championship game on Sunday, March 16. All matchups are scheduled at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
How to watch the 2025 SEC men's basketball tournament
The 2025 SEC Tournament will be televised on ESPN and SEC Network.
Subsequent rounds will feature matchups between advancing teams and higher-seeded opponents, culminating in the championship game on March 16. The tournament champion will earn an automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament, adding significant stakes to each contest.
All first-round games will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Streaming options are available through the ESPN app, ESPN+, the network's subscription-based platform, and Fubo, which provides a free trial for new users and boasts every channel needed to catch the entire SEC tournament.
SEC men's basketball tournament schedule 2025
Wednesday, March 12: First Round
Game
Time (ET)
TV/Live stream
Game 1: No. 16 South Carolina vs. No. 9 Arkansas
1 pm
Game 2: No. 13 Texas vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt
3:30 pm
Game 3: No. 15 LSU vs. No. 10 Mississippi State
7 pm
Game 4: No. 14 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Georgia
9:30 pm
Thursday, March 13: Second Round
Game
Time (ET)
TV/Live stream
Game 5: No. 8 Ole Miss vs. Game 1 winner
1 pm
Game 6: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner
3:30 pm
Game 7: No. 7 Missouri vs. Game 3 winner
7 pm
Game 8: No. 6 Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner
9:30 pm
Friday, March 14: Semifinals
Game
Time (ET)
TV/Live stream
Game 9: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner
1 pm
Game 10: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner
3:30 pm
Game 11: No. 2 Florida vs. Game 7 winner
7 pm
Game 12: No. 3 Alabama vs. Game 8 winner
9:30 pm
Saturday, March 15: Quarterfinals
Game
Time (ET)
TV/Live stream
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
1 pm
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
3:30 pm
Sunday, March 16: Championship
SEC men's basketball tournament bracket 2025
Here's a breakdown of the full seeding, bracket, and final regular-season standings for the 2025 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament.
Seed
Team
Record (SEC)
No. 1
Auburn
27-4 (15-3)
No. 2
Florida
27-4 (14-4)
No. 3
Alabama
24-7 (13-5)
No. 4
Tennessee
25-6 (12-6)
No. 5
Texas A&M
22-9 (11-7)
No. 6
Kentucky
21-10 (10-8)
No. 7
Missouri
21-10 (10-8)
No. 8
Ole Miss
21-10 (10-8)
No. 9
Arkansas
19-12 (8-10)
No. 10
Mississippi State
20-11 (8-10)
No. 11
Georgia
20-11 (8-10)
No. 12
Vanderbilt
20-11 (8-10)
No. 13
Texas
17-14 (6-12)
No. 14
Oklahoma
19-12 (6-12)
No. 15
LSU
14-17 (3-15)
No. 16
South Carolina
12-19 (2-16)