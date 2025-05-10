How to watch 2025 Salt Lake City Supercross Round 17: Live stream, TV schedule, and start times

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Salt Lake City Supercross Round 17 live on TV, with & without cable.

The curtain comes down on the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship this Saturday with the 17th and final round roaring into Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

While Haiden Deegan already wrapped up the 250SX West Division crown with a clutch performance in Denver, the battles for the 250SX East and 450SX championships remain wide open heading into the finale.

Fans can catch all the early action as qualifying kicks off on Race Day Live, streaming at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT on Peacock. With two titles still hanging in the balance, the stage is set for a dramatic showdown in the mountains of Utah.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch Round 17 of the 2025 Supercross season from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Supercross 2025 Round 17 in Salt Lake City: Date & start time

Date Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Rice-Eccles Stadium Location Salt Lake City, Utah

Round 17 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship heads to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, May 10.

The festivities kick off at noon on Saturday, with a fanfest running side-by-side with qualifying, both set to get underway at 1:00 p.m.

The spotlight will then shift to Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the opening ceremonies are scheduled for 4:30 p.m., setting the stage for the main event, which is slated to drop the gate at 7:00 p.m. sharp.

How to watch 2025 Salt Lake City Supercross Round 17

Live streaming: Peacock

Peacock will provide live coverage of Race Day Live, featuring qualifying sessions, beginning at 1:30 pm ET or 10:30 am PT.

The highly anticipated races will also be streamed live on Peacock, with the night program kicking off at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

2025 Salt Lake City Supercross Round 17 Track Map